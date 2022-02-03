BOSTON
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 9:18 am
BOSTON
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
LOS ANGELES — All of 17, Mel Mermelstein wasn’t sure of his fate when he was forced to board a train bound for Auschwitz.
Port Charlotte - Daniel "Danny" Ciarcia Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, in Sarasota, FL. Always a music man, Danny was a passionate entertainer, bringing his guitar music to many local venues. Danny was born on April 4, 1946, in Lawrence, MA and graduated from Lawren…