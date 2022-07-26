Baker, victims, blast lawmakers over bail reforms

BOSTON — A frustrated Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday ripped into a key legislative committee for rejecting a proposal to tighten the state’s bail laws to keep child rapists and other dangerous suspects locked up while they await trial.
Flanked by several victims of sexual and physical abuse, Baker said the Democratic-controlled Judiciary Committee’s decision to send the bill to a study — effectively spelling its demise for the current two-year session — will shield abusers “at the expense of victims” of violent crimes.
“The state should be on your side,” Baker said during a Statehouse panel discussion. “The state should understand its role in keeping you safe and protected.”
At Monday’s panel, victims of abuse talked about feeling ignored by the Judiciary Committee after coming forward year after year to tell their stories in an effort to change the law.
A Hingham woman who testified about being abused for years by her fiancé called the panel’s decision “shameful, insulting and disrespectful” to survivors.
“I believed that by sharing my horrible experiences, I would prevent others from going through the same,” she said. “Now I wonder if they even listened to us.”
A victim of convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman, who also wasn’t identified, said he couldn’t understand why lawmakers have been unwilling to tighten the law.
“It’s like playing Russian Roulette,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense that someone should be able to get out on bail to reoffend. It defies common sense.”
At issue are the state’s pre-detention bail laws, which don’t define aggravated child rape and a host of other serious offenses as grounds under which prosecutors can seek a so-called “dangerousness” finding so that someone may be held before trial.
Baker’s proposal, which he has filed in the past three legislative sessions, sought to expand a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Under state law and a recent ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Baker’s legislation proposed widening the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
Democrats who relegated the bill to study defended the decision on Monday, arguing that the bill went far beyond just updating the state’s bail laws.
Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham, who co-chairs the Judiciary Committee, said committee members “attempted to work seriously” with the Baker administration to address concerns they had with the proposal, but were unsuccessful.
“This legislation does far more than the narrow issue that was the subject of the administration’s well-crafted public relations tour,” Day said in a statement. “Not reflected in the governor’s portrayal of this legislation was the widespread opposition and concerns we heard from colleagues, survivors and civil rights advocates alike about the problems with this bill.”
Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito made a major push to pass the legislation as they prepare to leave office at the end of the year. They’ve held discussions with victims who talked about the physical and sexual abuse they and their family members endured, and how the release of suspects ahead of a trial forced them to relive the abuse.
Baker refiled the “dangerousness” bill in December, along with another proposal to improve domestic violence laws to make it a crime to post sexually explicit material without someone’s permission. That bill was approved by the House in May, but has languished in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn’t have laws against “revenge porn,” where adults post sexually explicit images of a former spouse or ex-partner on the internet to harass or embarrass them.
Even if the committee had advanced Baker’s dangerousness bill, it faced an uphill climb with the two-year legislative session winding down.
A pair of Republican lawmakers who attended Monday’s panel discussion said they plan to continue to press for approval of the changes to the law.
“This is not over, and it won’t be over, until we fix this structural disfunction in our criminal justice system,” Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve suffered a setback ... but ultimately it is not one committee that governs what happens.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.
