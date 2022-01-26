BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing a buffet of tax cuts and other financial relief as part of his preliminary $48.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
The spending package, submitted to the Legislature on Wednesday, calls for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and an overhaul of the estate tax to ease a "fiscal cliff" for middle-class households.
" ," Baker told reporters on Wednesday.
Baker's preliminary budget -- his eighth and final as governor -- doesn't call for raising taxes or new fees. It would also plow another $749 million in capital gains tax collections into the state's 'rainy day' reserve funds, bringing the fund to a historic level of $6.6 billion.
The proposal calls for boosting state aid to cities and towns by $31.5 million, or 2.7%, to more than $1.15 billion in the next fiscal year.
It also pumps more money into Chapter 70 education funding, special education and charter school reimbursements. Chapter 70 aid would increase by $485 million to more than $5.98 billion next year.
The extra money for schools would also keep the state on track to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
But the centerpiece of the spending package are plans to provide nearly $700 million worth of state tax cuts and expanded tax credits.
One of the proposals would overhaul the estate tax, which is charged to charged to a decedent's estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries.
Massachusetts is one of a dozen states to charge a "death" tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets can include stocks and proceeds from life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions. Massachusetts is tied with Oregon for having the lowest triggering level.
Baker's proposal would double that threshold to $2 million, which the administration estimates would save about 2,500 taxpayers more than $231 million.
Another tax break would increase the adjusted gross income threshold for not paying state income taxes to reach the federal level. The Baker administration estimates that would provide about $41 million in relief to more than 234,000 low income taxpayers.
The plan also calls for increasing the rent deduction cap for income tax filers from $3,000 to $5,000 which would provide about $77 million in relief for 881,000 taxpayers. It also calls for increasing tax credits for dependence and childcare and senior housing.
Baker's budget plan will also take another crack at implementing a voter-approved tax deduction law that has been delayed by more than two decades.
Under the law, individuals would be allowed to claim charitable contributions against their Part B adjusted gross income on their state taxes. Voters approved the deduction in 2000 as part of a referendum rolling back the personal income tax rate to 5%, but the Legislature has put the law on hold several times.
Another outside section of the budget allows online Lottery sales by authorizing the use of debit cards. That could drum up $35 million next fiscal year.
Reaction to Baker's preliminary spending package was mixed, with some praising the push for tax cuts and others criticizing the proposal for being too stingy on funding for local governments and schools.
Representatives of municipal governments say the proposed local aid funding falls short of expectations.
"Unfortunately, the local aid funding in the administration’s fiscal 2023 budget is too low," Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. "State tax revenue growth is through the roof -- 22% higher than original projections -- but aid to cities and towns would remain almost flat."
The budget now moves to the House Ways & Means Committee, which will review Baker’s proposal and file its own package. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com