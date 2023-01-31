VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 3-6 A-10)
Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -3; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Baldwin Jr. and the VCU Rams take on Sam Mennenga and the Davidson Wildcats in A-10 play.
The Wildcats are 5-5 in home games. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 with 12.9 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 4.6.
The Rams have gone 7-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks third in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mennenga is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Loyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.
David Shriver averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.