Ohio Bobcats (18-13, 10-8 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (20-11, 11-7 MAC)
Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals play the Ohio Bobcats in the MAC Tournament.
The Cardinals are 11-7 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Ball State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.
The Bobcats are 10-8 in MAC play. Ohio leads the MAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 3.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.
Jaylin Hunter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 61.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.
Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
