California Golden Bears (0-8, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12)
Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona hosts the California Golden Bears after Oumar Ballo scored 22 points in Arizona's 81-66 loss to the Utah Utes.
The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 with 45.1 points in the paint led by Ballo averaging 14.9.
The Golden Bears are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Cal has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ballo is shooting 77.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 13.7 points for Arizona.
Devin Askew is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.3 points for Cal.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
