California Golden Bears (0-8, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12)
Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -24.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona takes on the California Golden Bears after Oumar Ballo scored 22 points in Arizona's 81-66 loss to the Utah Utes.
The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 averaging 45.1 points in the paint. Ballo leads the Wildcats with 14.9.
The Golden Bears are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Cal allows 65.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.
The Wildcats and Golden Bears face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 77.9% for Arizona.
Devin Askew is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.3 points for Cal.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
