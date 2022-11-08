BOSTON — The outcome of several statewide referendums were still up in the air late Tuesday night with thousands of ballots still being counted.
With about 55% of precincts counted by 12:30 a.m, voters appeared to be leaning toward approving Question 1, with 52% of the vote in favor of the referendum.
The proposal, if approved, would amend the state Constitution to set a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million. The money would be earmarked for transportation and education projects.
Supporters of the 'millionaires' tax' argue the state's top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more funding for transportation and education.
Opponents argued the plan will hurt businesses and drive away the wealthy by imposing what they called the "largest tax increase" in state history.
Voters appeared poised to approve Question 2, which would require dental insurance companies to spend at least 83% of every dollar they are paid on "expenses and quality improvements" instead of administrative costs.
With about 55% of precincts counted, the measure was up by 71% of the vote.
Backers say the move is aimed at breaking up a "monopoly" in the industry by putting dental insurance spending limits in line with medical insurers.
Insurers opposed the plan, arguing it would set "unprecedented" rules on the dental industry that will drive up costs for patients and dental providers.
But voters were leaning towards rejecting Question 3, which calls for gradually increasing the number of beer and wine licenses supermarkets and other retailers can own over the next decade.
The referendum was put on the ballot by the Massachusetts Package Store Association, which billed it as a compromise with convenience stores that have been pushing for more licenses, which are tightly controlled by the state.
Large retailers criticized the referendum as an attempt to stifle competition in the beer and wine market and filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to keep it off the ballot.
Meanwhile, voters appeared to be backing Question 4, which would uphold a controversial new state law that authorizes driver’s licenses for people living in the U.S. illegally.
With about 55% of precincts counted, the referendum was up 54%-46%.
Supporters argue it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
But critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the country illegally.
Massachusetts, with its strong consumer protection laws, is often viewed as a testing ground for changes in law and policy through the ballot box, outcome of Tuesday's election could reverberate beyond the Bay State with other states looking at wealth taxes and other policy changes.
There are no limits on contributions to ballot campaigns, and unions, big corporations and special interest groups on either side of the initiatives have poured more than $66 million into efforts to sway voters, according to disclosures with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
The millionaires' tax was the most expensive question on Tuesday's ballot, with supporters and opponents of the ballot question raising more than $43 million.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
