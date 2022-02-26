George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the George Mason Patriots after Joe Bamisile scored 29 points in George Washington's 84-71 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Patriots have gone 9-3 at home. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 9.8.

The Colonials have gone 7-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Colonials won the last meeting 77-76 on Jan. 17. Bamisile scored 26 points to help lead the Colonials to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Gaines is averaging 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Patriots. D'Shawn Schwartz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

James Bishop averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Bamisile is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

