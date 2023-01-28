Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-11, 4-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (16-5, 7-1 A-10)
Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -11.5; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the VCU Rams after Daryl Banks III scored 29 points in Saint Bonaventure's 79-68 loss to the Fordham Rams.
The Rams are 12-1 on their home court. VCU is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bonnies are 4-4 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Rams and Bonnies meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 7.5 points. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 53.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for VCU.
Banks is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 16.4 points. Kyrell Luc is shooting 34.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
