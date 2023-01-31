Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10)
Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Daryl Banks III and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies visit Tyler Burton and the Richmond Spiders in A-10 action Wednesday.
The Spiders are 9-2 on their home court. Richmond averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.
The Bonnies are 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.
Banks is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
