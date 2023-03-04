Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-15, 5-12 A-10)
Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -2; over/under is 141
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the UMass Minutemen after Daryl Banks III scored 36 points in Saint Bonaventure's 89-76 win over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.
The Minutemen have gone 7-6 at home. UMass has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Bonnies are 8-9 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Venning averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging six points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for UMass.
Yann Farell is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Banks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.