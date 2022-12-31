Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky)
Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -9.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.
The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 at home. Montana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Vandals have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 2-1 in one-possession games.
The Grizzlies and Vandals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Bannan is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Montana.
Divant'e Moffitt is averaging 17 points and 5.5 assists for the Vandals. Isaac Jones is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 70.9% over the past 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Vandals: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
