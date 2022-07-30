FILE - A general view of the Camp Nou stadium prior of a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Barcelona and Leganes, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Barcelona has auctioned off a digital art piece depicting an iconic goal by Johan Cruyff for $693,000 as it seeks new revenues to battle its way out of massive debt. Barcelona says that the auction run by Sotheby’s in New York for the club’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, closed at $550,000. The auctioneer’s fees increased the final sale price to $693,000.