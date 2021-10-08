FILE - In this April 5, 2021 file photo, a general view of the the Camp Nou stadium as the sun sets ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid CF in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona will play at another stadium for up to a year when the club starts its planned modernization of Camp Nou stadium. Club president Joan Laporta says that he wants to begin the long-delayed overhaul of Camp Nou in the summer of 2022.