FILE - Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Bayern Munich and Villareal at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Barcelona is set to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after the clubs reached an agreement in principle for his transfer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press.