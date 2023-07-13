FILE - Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey Cup round of 16 soccer match between Athletic Club and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he's prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez was presented as Barcelona’s new player on Thursday, July 13, 2023, a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions.