LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Sports Commission has announced longtime Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, former Louisville football star Michael Bush, women’s sports pioneer Sue Feamster and ex-Kentucky Wesleyan and Harlem Globetrotters veteran Dallas Thornton as this year’s Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class.
The class revealed on Thursday was selected by 17 sports media professionals from around Kentucky. They will be inducted Aug. 22 in Louisville.
Kentucky’s AD since 2002, Barnhart has led a Wildcats program that has won six national championships including men’s basketball, volleyball and rifle. He has also overseen numerous facility upgrades in Lexington and chaired the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee in 2020-21.
Feamster championed girls high school sports in the state and helped UK women’s athletics become a national leader following the implementation of Title IX. She also worked on and built women’s sports governing bodies statewide and nationally.
Bush went from two-sport standout at Louisville Male High School to star running back at Louisville, rushing for 2,508 yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinals. He went on to register 3,250 yards rushing and 1,010 receiving with 31 combined TDs in six NFL seasons.
Thornton also starred at Male in basketball among other sports before helping Kentucky Wesleyan sandwich NCAA D-II championships in 1966 and ’68 around a runner-up finish in 1967. He played two years in the American Basketball Association before a 17-year career with the Globetrotters over the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.
