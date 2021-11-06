Like many children of the late ‘70s and ‘80s, Barry Watson considered Michael Landon’s TV shows “Little House on the Prairie” and “Highway to Heaven” appointment viewing.
That’s why when Watson was given the opportunity to co-star opposite Jill Scott in a film remake of “Highway to Heaven” for Lifetime, he was all for it.
“Michael Landon was such a huge, huge part of my childhood,” Watson said. “I was just really honored to be a part of it and nervous, as well.”
In this “Highway to Heaven,” debuting tonight, Scott is an angel sent from heaven. She takes the form of a junior high counselor and finds a young boy grieving the loss of his mother. Watson plays the school principal, serving as Scott’s sidekick — similar to the role Victor French played in the series.
“She’s got this sort of like angelic presence about her,” Watson said. “I can’t imagine anybody else playing that role besides Jill Scott.”
Watson is currently filming a new Ava DuVernay-produced series called “Naomi” for The CW — a DC superhero show starring Kaci Walfall. Watson plays her dad.
To be cast as the parent of a teen is interesting for Watson, now 47, who first became known as Matt Camden, the eldest child in the Aaron Spelling wholesome drama “7th Heaven,” about a reverend and his large family. Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell played his younger sisters.
“It feels bizarre because I still goof off and I’m pretty much still a clown on set, yet everybody comes to me with questions about stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, right, because I’m the old guy who’s been doing this for a while now,’” he says.
Watson, who has starred in two projects with the word “heaven” in the title, was raised Roman Catholic. He identifies as spiritual rather than religious.
“I think everybody’s got some sort of spirituality within them,” he said. “We’re all angels, we’re all here to help each other out, and I think there’s something very spiritual about humanity in that way.”
Doing good and giving back is important to Watson and his family. His wife is Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of producer Richard Gregson and film star Natalie Wood. Her stepdad is Robert Wagner.
Watson and Wagner share a daughter, Clover, 9, and Watson has two sons from a previous relationship, Felix, 13, and Oliver, 16.
During the height of the pandemic, Watson and Wagner got into the habit of sending gift cards and food to his hometown hospital, Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. Clover would send letters to the doctors and nurses.
Watson is especially grateful to health care workers because almost 20 years ago he had his own serious health battle. In 2002, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at 28. He underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission since 2003.
“It’s still such a big part of my life because I still think about it, but also time has passed where it’s almost like, ‘Did that really happen? Did I really go through all that?’” he said. “And now having this whole other life with my wife and my kids that they weren’t even a part of that time, it feels like a lifetime ago.”