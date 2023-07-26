HAVERHILL — The state plans to keep traffic flowing over the Basiliere Bridge while it replaces the crumbling structure with a new bridge.
Construction on the $150 million replacement bridge is expected to begin in 2025. In the meantime, MassDOT has held several public information sessions, including one recently at the UMass Lowell Hub in Harbor Place and one at the Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford. MassDOT also distributed informational materials in various places throughout the city.
The bridge opened in 1925 and replaced an older crossing. During a recent informational session, MassDOT officials said the Basiliere Bridge is technically two bridges with elements of the pre-1925 structure mixed with today’s bridge, which has a total length of roughly 800 feet and a width of about 68 feet.
Project engineers are considering several options for the design and the look of the bridge, how many lanes in each direction, and if it will have street level bicycle lanes or shared use (bicycle and pedestrian) sidewalks. Preliminary designs call for the bridge to be 75 feet wide.
The bridge, which connects Bradford to Haverhill, as does the Comeau Bridge just upstream, carries more than 30,000 vehicles per day, with about 4% being heavy vehicles, including MVRTA buses. Officials say the bridge has reached the end of its useful lifespan.
Although the bridge remains safe for users, MassDOT officials said, its foundations are in poor condition and portions of its two iconic towers are damaged beyond repair.
Alexandria Eberhardt, president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, said she applauds MassDOT’s effort to at least learn as much about the community and business input as it can.
“It will definitely impact the traffic and mindset in the beginning while work commences, but over time, it should become a part of daily life until finished,” Eberhardt said. “Once completed, it should be another 100 years or more before it needs to be updated again.”
Eberhardt said any additions such as connecting the bridge to an elongated boardwalk, hopefully down the road, will serve to enhance the project.
“My hope is that it scarcely impacts the overall traffic into the downtown area, and once completed, is a new and revitalized bridge that allows better flow than the current bridge along with a beautiful new aesthetic,” Eberhardt said.
Project goals include meeting roadway traffic needs, providing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks on both sides of the structure, providing cycling accommodations and providing connections to the Fiorentini Rail Trail that runs along the Bradford side of the Merrimack River and the Dempsey Boardwalk that runs behind a string of commercial buildings on downtown Merrimack Street.
MassDOT plans to minimize the project’s impact on the river, including by reducing the number of piers in the river to the extent possible (now five); avoiding or removing current and prior bridge foundations; capturing and treating stormwater that falls on the bridge, avoiding impacts to wetlands along the river’s south bank, avoiding impacts to the Atlantic sturgeon and other protected species and providing adequate horizontal and vertical clearances for flooding events and the Crescent Yacht Club and other boaters.
For abutters, MassDOT plans to design a replacement bridge that minimizes right-of-way impacts can be built without undue impacts to nearby homes, allows for one lane in each direction during construction and for one sidewalk during construction, and doesn’t interrupt utility services.
This summer, MassDOT expects to finalize the design of the new bridge and answer a number of questions, including what type of bridge will replace the old structure, what the new bridge will look like, what will the lane configuration be on the new bridge, how will the new bridge accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, and how will the new bridge provide connections to the Bradford Rail Trail and Dempsey Boardwalk.
State officials have been seeking input from residents as to how wide they would like the bridge’s sidewalks to be, should the bridge have a wider shared-use path on both sides, street-level bicycle lanes or sidewalk-level cycling tracks.
MassDOT has also been seeking input on construction impacts as there will only be one vehicle travel lane in each direction, one sidewalk, signal timing changes to keep traffic flowing, potential full off-peak closure if needed, and potential turn restrictions to reduce congestion.
Members of the public can submit written comments to Carrie Lavallee, P.E., Chief Engineer MassDOT, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116. Attention: BRIDGE SECTION, PROJECT FILE NO. 605304. Comments via email can be sent to haverhillbasilierebridge@dot.state.ma.us.
Visit the project website at mass.gov/basiliere-bridge-project-haverhill.
In 1972, the bridge was renamed the PFC Ralph Thomas Basiliere U.S.M.C. Memorial Bridge in honor of Basiliere, who served in the Marines and was the first Haverhill man killed in the Vietnam War. Basiliere, who was 19 at the time, was on patrol on April 29, 1966, in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam, when he was wounded in action by an explosive device. He was declared dead on May 17, 1966.
