Central Michigan Chippewas (10-20, 5-12 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-23, 3-14 MAC)
Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -5; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Reggie Bass scored 27 points in Central Michigan's 99-65 loss to the Toledo Rockets.
The Broncos have gone 6-7 at home. Western Michigan gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.
The Chippewas have gone 5-12 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.3 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.
Bass is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists. Brian Taylor is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.
Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
