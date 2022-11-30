Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)
Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -17.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Daniel Batcho scored 21 points in Texas Tech's 80-73 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Red Raiders are 3-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Batcho shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
The Hoyas play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Akok Akok averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Batcho is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 59.1% for Texas Tech.
Brandon Murray averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Amir "Primo" Spears is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Georgetown.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.