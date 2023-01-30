TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Bates had 15 points to lead Florida A&M to a 69-58 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.
Bates added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Noah Meren and Jordan Tillmon scored 15 apiece. Tillmon grabbed seven rebounds.
Isaiah Range led the Hornets (6-16, 4-5) with 16 points. Antonio Madlock had 10 points and Jordan O'Neal scored nine.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Florida A&M visits Texas Southern and Alabama State hosts Grambling.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.