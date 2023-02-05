Houston Cougars (21-2, 9-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-9, 8-2 AAC)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -11; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Khalif Battle scored 26 points in Temple's 77-70 overtime win over the UCF Knights.
The Owls have gone 7-5 in home games. Temple averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.
The Cougars are 9-1 in conference play. Houston is second in the AAC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by J'wan Roberts averaging 8.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.
Marcus Sasser averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 49.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
