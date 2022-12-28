Idaho Vandals (6-7) at Montana State Bobcats (7-6)
Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Idaho in a matchup of Big Sky teams.
The Bobcats are 4-0 on their home court. Montana State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Vandals have gone 2-4 away from home. Idaho is the leader in the Big Sky giving up only 68.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.
The Bobcats and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jubrile Belo is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.
Yusef Salih is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging eight points. Isaac Jones is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
