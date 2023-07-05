FILE -Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal by penalty during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Bayer Leverkusen has signed Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach. Leverkusen says Hofmann signed a deal through June 2027.