Creighton Bluejays (22-12, 14-6 Big East) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 11-7 Big 12)
Denver; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -1; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears and Creighton Bluejays square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.
The Bears' record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. Baylor averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.
The Bluejays' record in Big East action is 14-6. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.9 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.
Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 71.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
