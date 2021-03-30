Three years ago, MaCio Teague received a text from Davion Mitchell.
The 6-foot-3 guard had reopened his recruitment after two years at UNC-Asheville, and Mitchell was lobbying hard for Baylor to become Teague’s new home. The gist of the message was simple: If you come here, we’ll go to the Final Four.
Late Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Teague scored 22 points – including a pair of critical second-half 3-pointers – and the top-seeded Bears beat No. 3 Arkansas 81-72 in the South Regional final to earn the school’s first appearance in the national semifinals in 71 years.
“We didn’t want to peak in January,” Teague said of a team that won its first 18 games before a 21-day COVID pause finally caught up to it. “We want to peak when we’re peaking, right now. And we still want to get better even this week.”
The Bears (26-2) will meet Lone Star State rival Houston in the Final Four on Saturday, guaranteeing a team from the state of Texas will be in the national championship game for the second consecutive NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech lost the final against Virginia in 2019.
Baylor hoped to make a run like this in 2020. The program was poised for its first No. 1 seed and had expectations of a deep tournament stay. But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the big dance and dashed those dreams.
In early February, it appeared factors beyond the team’s control might sabotage another season. Head coach Scott Drew – a Valparaiso native and Butler graduate – tested positive for COVID-19 and set off a three-week pause just weeks before the start of the postseason.
The Bears won their first game back against Iowa State on Feb. 23 but lost four days later on the road against Kansas. A four-game winning streak followed, but it was clear Baylor had lost something during the unexpected break.
A defense once ranked as the nation’s best dipped as low as No. 44, and the regular-season champion Bears were ousted in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament with an 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State.
That proved to be a blessing in disguise. The early exit gave the team more practice time before it entered the bubble in Indianapolis, and the focus was on improving the defense.
Drew went back to the basics, running preseason practice drills and trying to rediscover that lost edge.
“There is no book to this,” he said Monday night with the remnants of the regional championship net draped around his neck, “because no one’s gone through it before.”
Drew’s approach appears to have worked. Baylor survived a half-court slog-fest against a Villanova team determined to slow down the pace in the Sweet 16. In the Elite Eight, it won a track meet against Arkansas (25-7).
The Bears surged to a 13-2 lead less than four minutes into the contest but lost some steam when Mitchell – a finalist for national defensive player of the year – went to the bench with his third foul. The Razorbacks, who overcame double-digit deficits to win each of their first three NCAA Tournament games – seemed to be at it again.
The lead was down to 46-38 at halftime, and midway through the second half Arkansas appeared to seize momentum. Desi Sills leapt out of bounds in an attempt to save a defensive rebound, Davonte Davis won a scramble for the ball once it came back into play and in a single fluid motion heaved a perfect pass to the opposite end of the court where Moses Moody hit a layup to cut the Razorback’s deficit to 62-58 with 9:24 to play.
Despite Arkansas’ well-earned reputation as comeback kids, Baylor didn’t panic.
“We’ve been in the fire before,” Teague said. “It’s not our first time in the fire. We just had to compete at a high level.”
The lead remained in the four-to-six point range until Teague hit the biggest shots of the game. The first came when Mitchell found him open at the 3-point line in transition and gave Baylor a 69-60 lead with 4:46 to play. On the next Bears’ possession, Mitchell drove the lane and again found Teague open in the corner for a 3-pointer that made it 72-61 with 3:57 remaining.
Arkansas never seriously threatened again, and Mitchell’s 2018 text to Teague became prophetic.
“If you let Davion tell it,” Teague said, “he’s gonna tell you he’s the reason I came to Baylor.”
Mitchell finished with 12 points and six assists while playing the entire second half without picking up his fourth foul. Big 12 player of the year Jared Butler added 14 points and five assists, and Adam Flagler rounded out the Bears’ double-figure scorers with 10 points off the bench.
Moody – Arkansas’ leading scorer on the season – was just 2-of-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range while finishing with 11 points. The Razorbacks’ offense took a big when JD Notae picked up his fifth foul on a charging call with 13:36 remaining. He was 5-of-6 from the floor and scored 14 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.
Davis also had 14 points for Arkansas, Jalen Tate had 13 and Indiana University transfer Justin Smith added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Razorbacks shot a solid 48.1% (26-of-54) overall but were just 3-for-11 from 3-point range.
Baylor, meanwhile, will prepare for its first Final Four matchup since Harry Truman was in his second term as President of the United States. That it’s coming in its head coach’s home state adds extra flavor to the moment, but Drew put the focus squarely on the players.
In his third regional final in 18 years leading the Bears, Drew finally broke through to the game’s biggest stage.
“Seeing our guys have a chance to cut down a net and celebrate,” he said, “it doesn’t get much better than that come March.”