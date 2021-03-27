Down seven points at halftime Saturday, top-seed Baylor was staring at a potential disappointing Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament.
But the Bears turned up their trademark pressure defense in the second half, forcing Villanova into mistakes. Baylor scored 22 points off 16 Villanova turnovers to pull away and beat the fifth-seed Wildcats 62-51 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Baylor (25-2) will make its third trip to the Elite Eight in 18 seasons under Scott Drew and its first since 2012.
“In the beginning of the year, every team in the country wants to go to the NCAA Tournament. Every team in the country wants to go to the Final Four,” Drew said. “And we’re on the verge of doing that.”
As the top-seed in the South Region, Baylor will face the winner of the matchup between third-seed Arkansas and 15th-seed Oral Roberts on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Senior guard Adam Flagler led Baylor with 16 points with junior guard Davion Mitchell adding 14 points, two steals and two assists
Down 41-39 in the second half, Baylor took control with an 8-0 run, scoring all eight of the points off turnovers. Baylor went ahead to stay 43-41 on a driving layup by Jared Butler off a steal from Matthew Mayer. Mitchell then scored a fast-break basket on a steal from guard Macio Teague to put Baylor up 45-41, and a Mayer basket off a Mitchell steal extended the lead to 47-41 with 8:20 remaining.
Forward Jermaine Samuels led Villanova (18-7) with 16 points, with guard Justin Moore adding 17 points. Baylor clamped down on Villanova All-American forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, limiting him to eight points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Baylor struggled to finish around the basket in the first half and was even worse from the perimeter. The Bears shot just 34.5% from the field in the first half and went 2-of-12 from 3-point range.
Still, Baylor built an early 18-11 lead before Villanova charged back, going on a 13-0 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Caleb Daniels and Moore started the run, then Samuels scored the next five points for Villanova before a Robinson-Earl layup put Villanova up 24-18.
A 3-pointer from Baylor forward Adam Flagler cut Villanova’s lead to 26-23, but the Wildcats closed the half scoring four straight points on layups from Moore and Dixon, taking a 30-23 lead into halftime.
After struggling from the perimeter in the first half, Baylor’s guards were more aggressive attacking the basket in the second half. Baylor outscored Villanova 40-32 in the paint.
“We are a team that’s known for shooting 3s, but they are not going to fall every game,” Mitchell said. “You have to find different ways to score, and in the second half we were able to do that.”