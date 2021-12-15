BC-Entries Aqueduct
Aqueduct Entries, Friday
By The Associated Press
1st_$32,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 7f.<
|Love Unlimited;119;Beyond the Hype;119
|Becauseofthebrave;119;La Lima;119
|Saratoga Spirit;119;Miss Pab;119
|Whatruwaitingfor;119;London Gold;119
|Dario's Angel;119;Amazing Dream;119
2nd_$28,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<
|a-Quality Stones;117;Awesomenewyear;120
|Cover Photo;110;Dazzling Speed;120
|Gentle Annie;122;Barbara's Bank;122
|Mebs Web;122;a-No Deal;120
|Gringotts;122
a-Coupled.
3rd_$74,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Durkin's Call;121;Opt;121
|Thorny Tale;121;Seven Lilies;121
|a-Yankee Division;125;Prince of Pharoahs;123
|a-Bourbon Bay;121
a-Coupled.
4th_$22,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.<
|Tale of Mist;115;Skyler's Scramjet;122
|Shamrocked;122;Cause of Action;122
|Healy's Hope;122;R Boy Bode;112
|Trappeze Artist;122;E J's Revenge;120
|Karen's Cove;122
5th_$43,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO F, 6f.<
|Frosted Wild Ride;119;Bad Breth;119
|Lordhearmyprayer;119;Diamond Status;119
|In Traffic;119;Et's Premonition;119
|Mostly Harmless;119;Afilada;119
|Tweaqued;119
6th_$55,000, , 2YO F, 6f.<
|Our Tiny Dancer;120;Saratoga Kisses;120
|Luz;120;Royally Blue;120
|No More Mischief;120;Slow Crossing;120
|Lady Milagro;120;Rooski;122
|Kingdom Queen;120
7th_$60,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.<
|More Graytful;122;Heavy Roller;120
|Free Enterprise;122;Answer In;122
|Happy Farm;122;Mount Travers;122
|Zoomer;122;First Homestead;122
|Easy Shot;122;Alcools;122
8th_$82,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.<
|Fight On Lucy;122;Jades Gelly;120
|Madera;112;Happy Sophia;122
|Bastet;122;Firing Carol;120
|Eloquent Speaker;122
9th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Curlin's Knight;121;Actuary;121
|Mucho Sunshine;114;Ouch Ouch Ouch;116
|Scotty;120;Breaking Stones;120
|Super Wicked Charm;121;Bellamy Dolce;120
|Fearless Fly;118;Mr. Fidget;121
|Speed Effect;121
