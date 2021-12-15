BC-Entries Aqueduct

Aqueduct Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$32,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 7f.<

Love Unlimited;119;Beyond the Hype;119
Becauseofthebrave;119;La Lima;119
Saratoga Spirit;119;Miss Pab;119
Whatruwaitingfor;119;London Gold;119
Dario's Angel;119;Amazing Dream;119

2nd_$28,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<

a-Quality Stones;117;Awesomenewyear;120
Cover Photo;110;Dazzling Speed;120
Gentle Annie;122;Barbara's Bank;122
Mebs Web;122;a-No Deal;120
Gringotts;122

a-Coupled.

3rd_$74,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Durkin's Call;121;Opt;121
Thorny Tale;121;Seven Lilies;121
a-Yankee Division;125;Prince of Pharoahs;123
a-Bourbon Bay;121

a-Coupled.

4th_$22,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.<

Tale of Mist;115;Skyler's Scramjet;122
Shamrocked;122;Cause of Action;122
Healy's Hope;122;R Boy Bode;112
Trappeze Artist;122;E J's Revenge;120
Karen's Cove;122

5th_$43,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO F, 6f.<

Frosted Wild Ride;119;Bad Breth;119
Lordhearmyprayer;119;Diamond Status;119
In Traffic;119;Et's Premonition;119
Mostly Harmless;119;Afilada;119
Tweaqued;119

6th_$55,000, , 2YO F, 6f.<

Our Tiny Dancer;120;Saratoga Kisses;120
Luz;120;Royally Blue;120
No More Mischief;120;Slow Crossing;120
Lady Milagro;120;Rooski;122
Kingdom Queen;120

7th_$60,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.<

More Graytful;122;Heavy Roller;120
Free Enterprise;122;Answer In;122
Happy Farm;122;Mount Travers;122
Zoomer;122;First Homestead;122
Easy Shot;122;Alcools;122

8th_$82,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.<

Fight On Lucy;122;Jades Gelly;120
Madera;112;Happy Sophia;122
Bastet;122;Firing Carol;120
Eloquent Speaker;122

9th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Curlin's Knight;121;Actuary;121
Mucho Sunshine;114;Ouch Ouch Ouch;116
Scotty;120;Breaking Stones;120
Super Wicked Charm;121;Bellamy Dolce;120
Fearless Fly;118;Mr. Fidget;121
Speed Effect;121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you