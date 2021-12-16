BC-Entries Aqueduct
Aqueduct Entries, Saturday
By The Associated Press
1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.<
|Sul Pharoah;119;My Brother Cam;119
|Main Event;119;Iconic Adventure;119
|Smart Storm;119;Early Voting;119
|Matt Doyle;119
2nd_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.<
|Full Moon Fever;120;Sound Money;120
|Make It in Ny;118;Great Workout;120
|Bar Fourteen;120;Magnificent Chrome;120
|Mister Winston;120;Forest Spirit;122
|Good Culture;120
3rd_$38,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO, 1mi.<
|Pit Stop Man;119;Rvindicated;119
|Irie Spice;119;R Boy Cheekum;119
|Principality;119;a-C. B Loves a Fight;119
|Writeitontheice;119;Illustrious;119
|St. Lukes;119;a-Nova Loves a Fight;112
a-Coupled.
4th_$84,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.<
|Happy Medium;122;Wudda U Think Now;124
|T Loves a Fight;120;Arch Cat;122
|Troubling Moon;120;Chestertown;122
|Foolish Ghost;124;Mr Phil;122
|Arthur's Hope;120
5th_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<
|Clash A. J.;119;Silent Running;119
|Court Banker;119;Our Son Jake;119
|Golden Code;119;Raw Courage;119
|Devil's Edge;119;Dancing With Rico;119
|Bench Walk;119;Infeasible;119
|Bert Bert Bert;119;Waheel;119
|Bold Journey;119;Uncle Water Flow;112
|Bosship;119;Asap Restoration;119
6th_$500,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.<
New York Stallion Series Stakes
|Unique Unions;120;Hoboken Jack;120
|Bustin Pietre;120;Stirdatpot;118
|Maseta;120;Iron Lion in Zion;120
|Safalow's Mission;118;Kenner;120
|Hot Stepper;118;Un Ojo;120
|Geno;120
7th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Blu Grotto;118;a-Blake B.;120
|F F Rocket;123;a-Corkman;123
|Liam's Fire;123;No Burn;120
|Altered;120;Exxtop;120
|Swinton;118;Royal Realm;120
a-Coupled.
8th_$500,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f.<
New York Stallion Series Stakes
|She's a Big Deal;120;Howdyoumakeurmoney;122
|Alicia's Way;120;Half Birthday;118
|Laoban's Legacy;120;Bank On Anna;118
|Laochi;118;Mrs. Banks;118
|Yo Cuz;118;Shigeko;120
|Morning Matcha;122
9th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6½f.<
|a-Dee Bo;118;a-Big Brown Shoes;118
|Uncle George;122;Giramonte;113
|Raven Rocks;122;Mo Crazy Blues;120
|Reggae Music Man;120;Straight Skinny;118
|Johnny Fontaine;120;Taco Bean;118
|No Salt;120;Tapizearance;122
|Anything Pazible;122;Colormepazzi;122
a-Coupled.
