BC-Entries Aqueduct

Aqueduct Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.<

Sul Pharoah;119;My Brother Cam;119
Main Event;119;Iconic Adventure;119
Smart Storm;119;Early Voting;119
Matt Doyle;119

2nd_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.<

Full Moon Fever;120;Sound Money;120
Make It in Ny;118;Great Workout;120
Bar Fourteen;120;Magnificent Chrome;120
Mister Winston;120;Forest Spirit;122
Good Culture;120

3rd_$38,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO, 1mi.<

Pit Stop Man;119;Rvindicated;119
Irie Spice;119;R Boy Cheekum;119
Principality;119;a-C. B Loves a Fight;119
Writeitontheice;119;Illustrious;119
St. Lukes;119;a-Nova Loves a Fight;112

a-Coupled.

4th_$84,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.<

Happy Medium;122;Wudda U Think Now;124
T Loves a Fight;120;Arch Cat;122
Troubling Moon;120;Chestertown;122
Foolish Ghost;124;Mr Phil;122
Arthur's Hope;120

5th_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<

Clash A. J.;119;Silent Running;119
Court Banker;119;Our Son Jake;119
Golden Code;119;Raw Courage;119
Devil's Edge;119;Dancing With Rico;119
Bench Walk;119;Infeasible;119
Bert Bert Bert;119;Waheel;119
Bold Journey;119;Uncle Water Flow;112
Bosship;119;Asap Restoration;119

6th_$500,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.<

New York Stallion Series Stakes

Unique Unions;120;Hoboken Jack;120
Bustin Pietre;120;Stirdatpot;118
Maseta;120;Iron Lion in Zion;120
Safalow's Mission;118;Kenner;120
Hot Stepper;118;Un Ojo;120
Geno;120

7th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Blu Grotto;118;a-Blake B.;120
F F Rocket;123;a-Corkman;123
Liam's Fire;123;No Burn;120
Altered;120;Exxtop;120
Swinton;118;Royal Realm;120

a-Coupled.

8th_$500,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f.<

New York Stallion Series Stakes

She's a Big Deal;120;Howdyoumakeurmoney;122
Alicia's Way;120;Half Birthday;118
Laoban's Legacy;120;Bank On Anna;118
Laochi;118;Mrs. Banks;118
Yo Cuz;118;Shigeko;120
Morning Matcha;122

9th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6½f.<

a-Dee Bo;118;a-Big Brown Shoes;118
Uncle George;122;Giramonte;113
Raven Rocks;122;Mo Crazy Blues;120
Reggae Music Man;120;Straight Skinny;118
Johnny Fontaine;120;Taco Bean;118
No Salt;120;Tapizearance;122
Anything Pazible;122;Colormepazzi;122

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

