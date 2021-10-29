BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Sunday
By The Associated Press
1st_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<
|Iaintfraidanoghost;120;Scott Alaia;120
|Seahorse d'Oro;120;Alpine Queen;120
|Targeted Return;118;Matoula;120
2nd_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<
|Sky Kitten;121;Sassy Melissa;120
|Tiz Her Way;123;Wicked Amber;121
|Mia Bea Star;123;Kissing Frogs;121
|Lady Fatima;121;Big Al's Gal;123
|Take It Off;120;Kerik;120
|Magnetique;121;Cazilda Fortytales;116
|Kitten's Romance;123
3rd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.<
|April Antics;120;Red Pepper Grill;118
|Shanes Pretty Lady;118;Carly Hustle;120
|Stimulus Check;118;Handle the Truth;113
|Lot of Honey;120;Love That Face;123
4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.<
|Shared Future;119;Union Lake;119
|Glitter Up;119;Diamond Collector;119
|Ambassador Kelly;119;Radio Days;119
|Circle Back Jen;119
5th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<
|Hellman;120;Romantic Man;120
|Seizing the Dream;120;High Deff;124
|Ocean Deep;113;Bail Out;124
|War Light;124;Devour;120
|Rogers Ginger;120;No Burn;120
|Canyouhearmenow;120;Deputies Edge;120
|Battle Map;120;Cash Kid;120
6th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<
Pumpkin Pie Stakes
|Victim of Love;126;Truth Hurts;124
|Aunt Kat;124;Union Maiden;122
|Honor Way;122;Never Enough Time;122
|Starfront;122
7th_$200,000, stk, 3YO up, 7f.<
Bold Ruler Handicap
|Lil Commissioner;117;Wendell Fong;118
|Bal Harbour;118;Continuation;116
|Plainsman;123;Wondrwherecraigis;120
|Drafted;116;Amatteroftime;116
8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<
Pumpkin Pie Stakes
|Always Carina;118;Regal Retort;122
|Glass Ceiling;122;Don't Call Me Mary;124
|Piedi Bianchi;124;Lady Rocket;124
|Easy to Bless;118;Lake Avenue;124
9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 6f.<
|Workingman's Dude;119;Appalachian Legend;112
|Flatbush;119;Mrtandroseysboy;119
|El Veinticuatro;119;Kong Loves a Fight;119
|Compedence Is Key;119;Empire Station;119
|Heads Or Tails;119;I'm Over U;119
