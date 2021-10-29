BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<

Iaintfraidanoghost;120;Scott Alaia;120
Seahorse d'Oro;120;Alpine Queen;120
Targeted Return;118;Matoula;120

2nd_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<

Sky Kitten;121;Sassy Melissa;120
Tiz Her Way;123;Wicked Amber;121
Mia Bea Star;123;Kissing Frogs;121
Lady Fatima;121;Big Al's Gal;123
Take It Off;120;Kerik;120
Magnetique;121;Cazilda Fortytales;116
Kitten's Romance;123

3rd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.<

April Antics;120;Red Pepper Grill;118
Shanes Pretty Lady;118;Carly Hustle;120
Stimulus Check;118;Handle the Truth;113
Lot of Honey;120;Love That Face;123

4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.<

Shared Future;119;Union Lake;119
Glitter Up;119;Diamond Collector;119
Ambassador Kelly;119;Radio Days;119
Circle Back Jen;119

5th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<

Hellman;120;Romantic Man;120
Seizing the Dream;120;High Deff;124
Ocean Deep;113;Bail Out;124
War Light;124;Devour;120
Rogers Ginger;120;No Burn;120
Canyouhearmenow;120;Deputies Edge;120
Battle Map;120;Cash Kid;120

6th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<

Pumpkin Pie Stakes

Victim of Love;126;Truth Hurts;124
Aunt Kat;124;Union Maiden;122
Honor Way;122;Never Enough Time;122
Starfront;122

7th_$200,000, stk, 3YO up, 7f.<

Bold Ruler Handicap

Lil Commissioner;117;Wendell Fong;118
Bal Harbour;118;Continuation;116
Plainsman;123;Wondrwherecraigis;120
Drafted;116;Amatteroftime;116

8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<

Pumpkin Pie Stakes

Always Carina;118;Regal Retort;122
Glass Ceiling;122;Don't Call Me Mary;124
Piedi Bianchi;124;Lady Rocket;124
Easy to Bless;118;Lake Avenue;124

9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 6f.<

Workingman's Dude;119;Appalachian Legend;112
Flatbush;119;Mrtandroseysboy;119
El Veinticuatro;119;Kong Loves a Fight;119
Compedence Is Key;119;Empire Station;119
Heads Or Tails;119;I'm Over U;119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

