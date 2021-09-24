BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<

Shalimar Gardens;120;Violent Vixen;120
Tekila;120;Boss Cara;120
Big City Momma;120;My Sunny Valentine;120

2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<

Pivotal Run;120;Mambonick;120
Viking Zim;120;Cox's Ledge;120
Shutters;120;Remembermom;124
Arrowheart;120;Straight Skinny;120
War Novel;120;Sandro the Great;124
Addicted to You;120;Wicked Karma;124
Noble Journey;120;Brian's Mission;120
Ghostmon;120;Reunion Tour;120

3rd_$50,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 6f.<

Theregoesmymiracle;121;Partner's Hope;121
Thruster;121;Voter Protection;121
Uncle Mo's Cat;121;Motion to Strike;121
a-Rogers Ginger;121;a-Rudy Rod;121
Beckenbauer;124;Mister J T;121

a-Coupled.

4th_$150,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.<

Bertram F. Bongard Stakes

Shipsational;120;Whittington Park;120
Surprise Boss;120;Happy Happy B;118
Senbei;122

5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<

Beautiful Karen;125;Kinky Sox;123
Fetching;121;Silky Blue;121
Pure Bode;123;Mike's Girl;123
Itsakeyper;123;Honey Money;125
Party At Page's;122;Kreesie;123
Jill's a Hot Mess;120;Prairie Fire;121
Timeless Journey;121;Fair Regis;123

6th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.<

Silver Fist;119;Trinity Titoli;119
Pimenova;119;Shane's Risk;119
She's a Mia;119;Take Charge Lisa;119
Liberty Flame;119;Venti Valentine;119
Cindy's Choice;119;Let Her Inspire U;119
Sister Linda;119;Laochi;119
Try It Again;119;Grannys Connection;119
Know It All Audrey;119;Twist Just Right;119

7th_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<

Hurricane Andrew;124;Silver Token;122
Prefect;122;Sidd Finch;122
Count Down;122;Public Information;120
Royal Realm;120;Regality;120
Made My Day;122;Gateway Guardian;120
Justintimeforwine;122;Rocco Strong;120
Agent Creed;120;Road to Success;120
Voliero;124

8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.<

Golden Oldie;118;Home for Christmas;118
Lookin to Fly;122;Unicorn Sally;122
English Breeze;124;Masterof the Tunes;124
Raining Candy;120;Just Ok Is Not Ok;120
Epona's Dream;120;a-Caramocha;118
My Lips Are Sealed;122;Amity Island;118
Marvelous Maude;120;a-Chasing Cara;120
Stuy Town Baby;122

a-Coupled.

9th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.<

Gallant Bloom Handicap

Bella Sofia;119;Lake Avenue;121
Lady Rocket;118;Don't Call Me Mary;118
Honor Way;118

10th_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<

Fort Drum;118;Proper Grammar;120
High School Crush;121;Theodora Grace;123
Adele Kat;120;Appreciate;121
Ava K's Girl;121;Mazal Eighteen;123
Lucky Latkes;121;Back Channel;123
Beyond Brown;121;Happy Hill Lil;123
Athena Dancer;118;Fifth Risk;118

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

