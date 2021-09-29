BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Friday
By The Associated Press
1st_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6½f.<
|Binkster;123;Dark Money;123
|Dream Bigger;121;Sicilia Mike;113
|Durkin's Call;123;I Love Jaxson;123
2nd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.<
|Single Soul;120;Baseline Drive;124
|Vividly;122;Traffic Song;120
|Big Bad Diva;120;Double Blessed;120
|Federalist Papers;120
3rd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.<
|Caragate;119;a-Twist Just Right;119
|Inkblot;119;Laochi;119
|Captainsdaughter;119;a-Empire Lily;119
|Grannys Connection;119
a-Coupled.
4th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.<
|Bellamy'spartygirl;120;Cause to Dream;120
|Mission Trail;120;Miss Alex;120
|Hey It's Tati;113;Cazilda Fortytales;123
|Sweeter;120;Hollywood Gina;120
5th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.<
|Magnetique;122;Amiko Chow;124
|Ocean Air;124;Sweet Mission;120
|Exotic West;120;Command Point;124
|Linny Kate;122;Claddagh's Run;124
|Barista Vixen;124;Caramocha;120
|Sweet Franny Lu;120;Suspended Campaign;120
6th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 7f.<
|Harper's in Charge;120;Stolen Holiday;123
|Screamin' By;123;Jades Gelly;121
|Shaker Shack;120;Thrill;121
|Love And Thunder;123;Silver Strand;120
|Rivendell;123;Sparkling Sky;123
|Magisterium;120
7th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.<
|Mi Tres Por Ciento;123;Answer In;125
|Always Sunshine;125;Mr Phil;123
|T Loves a Fight;121;Cost Basis;121
|Newbomb;122;Drafted;121
8th_$125,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.<
John Hettinger Stakes
|Pecatonica;122;Two Cent Tootsie;122
|Dancing Kiki;126;Make Mischief;122
|Dancingwthdaffodls;122;Myhartblongstodady;124
|Ice Princess;122;Classic Lady;122
|Cara's Dreamer;118
9th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f.<
|On the Dean's List;121;Remembermom;124
|Zap Man;121;El Mayor;121
|Heroneandonly;121;Suit of Armor;121
|B C Glory Days;121;Athenry;121
|War Smoke;121;Giramonte;121
|King Moonracer;121;Sir William;121
|Yarrow;121;Kaden;121
|Citizen K;121;Stonecoldwarrior;121
