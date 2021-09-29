BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6½f.<

Binkster;123;Dark Money;123
Dream Bigger;121;Sicilia Mike;113
Durkin's Call;123;I Love Jaxson;123

2nd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.<

Single Soul;120;Baseline Drive;124
Vividly;122;Traffic Song;120
Big Bad Diva;120;Double Blessed;120
Federalist Papers;120

3rd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.<

Caragate;119;a-Twist Just Right;119
Inkblot;119;Laochi;119
Captainsdaughter;119;a-Empire Lily;119
Grannys Connection;119

a-Coupled.

4th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.<

Bellamy'spartygirl;120;Cause to Dream;120
Mission Trail;120;Miss Alex;120
Hey It's Tati;113;Cazilda Fortytales;123
Sweeter;120;Hollywood Gina;120

5th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.<

Magnetique;122;Amiko Chow;124
Ocean Air;124;Sweet Mission;120
Exotic West;120;Command Point;124
Linny Kate;122;Claddagh's Run;124
Barista Vixen;124;Caramocha;120
Sweet Franny Lu;120;Suspended Campaign;120

6th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 7f.<

Harper's in Charge;120;Stolen Holiday;123
Screamin' By;123;Jades Gelly;121
Shaker Shack;120;Thrill;121
Love And Thunder;123;Silver Strand;120
Rivendell;123;Sparkling Sky;123
Magisterium;120

7th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.<

Mi Tres Por Ciento;123;Answer In;125
Always Sunshine;125;Mr Phil;123
T Loves a Fight;121;Cost Basis;121
Newbomb;122;Drafted;121

8th_$125,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.<

John Hettinger Stakes

Pecatonica;122;Two Cent Tootsie;122
Dancing Kiki;126;Make Mischief;122
Dancingwthdaffodls;122;Myhartblongstodady;124
Ice Princess;122;Classic Lady;122
Cara's Dreamer;118

9th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f.<

On the Dean's List;121;Remembermom;124
Zap Man;121;El Mayor;121
Heroneandonly;121;Suit of Armor;121
B C Glory Days;121;Athenry;121
War Smoke;121;Giramonte;121
King Moonracer;121;Sir William;121
Yarrow;121;Kaden;121
Citizen K;121;Stonecoldwarrior;121

