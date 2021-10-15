BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Sunday
By The Associated Press
1st_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<
|Cartwheel;122;Courageous Girl;122
|Frost Me;120;Vallarand;120
|Pay Grade;122
2nd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<
|Herald Angel;118;Shining Colors;123
|High School Crush;121;Appreciate;121
|a-Emma and I;120;Lucky Sitka;118
|Carly Hustle;120;a-Adele Kat;120
|Constitutionalrage;120;Zerenia;123
|Khali Magic;120;Seahorse d'Oro;120
|Lot of Honey;120
a-Coupled.
3rd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.<
|Drakon;119;Citizen Mack;119
|Urban Forest;119;Debate;119
|Fenwick;119;Forced Ranking;119
|Carpe's Dream;119
4th_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Road to Success;120;Good Culture;120
|Royal Realm;120;Indoctrinate;118
|Johnnypump;124;Coach Bahe;112
|Texas Swing;122;Rocco Strong;120
5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<
|Khali's Dream;119;Buckortwo;119
|My Last Mission;119;Joey the Carpenter;119
|Lord Brownie;119;Cool Laoban;119
|Hezastonecoldfox;119;Deptford Dancer;119
|Red Fortress;119;Father Walsh;119
|Chief Engineer;119;Bali's Shade;119
|Devil Or Angel;119;Thrill of It;119
|Sandrone;119
6th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 1 1/16mi.<
|Chulainn;118;Agent Creed;120
|Missionatthespa;122;Fatima's Blessing;122
|Work Out;115;Grape Nuts Warrior;120
|Mr. Kringle;124;Cotton;120
|Catch That Party;122;Water's Edge;118
|Regality;118
7th_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.<
|Manifest Destiny;121;Gandy Dancing;123
|More Graytful;123;Quintarelli;121
|a-I Love Jaxson;123;Analyzethisandthat;121
|a-Dugout;121;Just Right;121
|Sicilia Mike;113;Durkin's Call;123
a-Coupled.
8th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<
Floral Park Stakes
|Gogo Shoes;124;Robin Sparkles;124
|Time Limit;122;Too Sexy;124
|Honey Cake;124;Introduced;126
|Secure Connection;124;Raven's Cry;126
|Pacific Gale;122
9th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<
|Gailhorsewind;121;Thegoddessofsnakes;121
|Rhombique;121;Thesis Break;121
|Miss Bonnie T;121;Lilac Girl;121
|Venus Oyzo;124;Lady Valentine;121
|Ingress;121;R Girl Faith;121
|Vintage Style;121;Suffice;121
|Wow;121;Mun Luv;121
|Intense Honor;121;Tekila;121
