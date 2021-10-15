BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<

Cartwheel;122;Courageous Girl;122
Frost Me;120;Vallarand;120
Pay Grade;122

2nd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<

Herald Angel;118;Shining Colors;123
High School Crush;121;Appreciate;121
a-Emma and I;120;Lucky Sitka;118
Carly Hustle;120;a-Adele Kat;120
Constitutionalrage;120;Zerenia;123
Khali Magic;120;Seahorse d'Oro;120
Lot of Honey;120

a-Coupled.

3rd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.<

Drakon;119;Citizen Mack;119
Urban Forest;119;Debate;119
Fenwick;119;Forced Ranking;119
Carpe's Dream;119

4th_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Road to Success;120;Good Culture;120
Royal Realm;120;Indoctrinate;118
Johnnypump;124;Coach Bahe;112
Texas Swing;122;Rocco Strong;120

5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<

Khali's Dream;119;Buckortwo;119
My Last Mission;119;Joey the Carpenter;119
Lord Brownie;119;Cool Laoban;119
Hezastonecoldfox;119;Deptford Dancer;119
Red Fortress;119;Father Walsh;119
Chief Engineer;119;Bali's Shade;119
Devil Or Angel;119;Thrill of It;119
Sandrone;119

6th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 1 1/16mi.<

Chulainn;118;Agent Creed;120
Missionatthespa;122;Fatima's Blessing;122
Work Out;115;Grape Nuts Warrior;120
Mr. Kringle;124;Cotton;120
Catch That Party;122;Water's Edge;118
Regality;118

7th_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.<

Manifest Destiny;121;Gandy Dancing;123
More Graytful;123;Quintarelli;121
a-I Love Jaxson;123;Analyzethisandthat;121
a-Dugout;121;Just Right;121
Sicilia Mike;113;Durkin's Call;123

a-Coupled.

8th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<

Floral Park Stakes

Gogo Shoes;124;Robin Sparkles;124
Time Limit;122;Too Sexy;124
Honey Cake;124;Introduced;126
Secure Connection;124;Raven's Cry;126
Pacific Gale;122

9th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<

Gailhorsewind;121;Thegoddessofsnakes;121
Rhombique;121;Thesis Break;121
Miss Bonnie T;121;Lilac Girl;121
Venus Oyzo;124;Lady Valentine;121
Ingress;121;R Girl Faith;121
Vintage Style;121;Suffice;121
Wow;121;Mun Luv;121
Intense Honor;121;Tekila;121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

