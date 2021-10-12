BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Thursday
1st_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 6f.<
|Coragescontender;123;Devious Mo;120
|Handy;113;Big Wonder;121
|U. S. Steel;120;So Suave;121
|Qian B C;121;Zanno;123
|Colormepazzi;123
2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.<
|Montego Bay Circle;119;Resilient Courage;119
|Kingdom On Paws;119;a-Cozzy's Attitude;119
|a-Drosel Diem;119;b-Knightly Mischief;119
|b-Wicked Bobby;119;Sterling Hill;119
a,b-Coupled.
3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f.<
|One Whirlwind Ride;120;Copa;120
|Him She Kisses;123;Mr. Briggs;120
|Supply and Demand;120;Jake Rocks;121
4th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.<
|Tiz Another Smile;120;Tingling Mint;120
|Tapple Cider;120;Vivazano;124
|Caumsett;120;Duckphat;120
|Lady Thornhill;120;Fist Full of Dice;120
|Out of Sight;120
5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f.<
|Steelersfanforlife;121;Swashbuckle;120
|Prince of Pharoahs;123;Dancing Buck;120
|Opt;121;Quiet Out East;123
|Alphalfa;123;Call Me Harry;121
|Straw Into Gold;120;Matty's Express;123
|Mo Faith;125;Bourbon Mission;121
|Bourbon Bay;121;Durkin's Call;121
6th_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<
|Reeley Psyched;111;Tassi;121
|Dom's Feisty Girl;121;Know It All Red;121
|Starship Rogue;121;Captivating Cara;121
|Exact Change;121;Myra Fleener;121
|Escapology;121;Ob La Di;121
|Decreed;121
7th_$38,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Respect for All;120;Therisastormbrewin;124
|Lokoya Road;124;Bingo John;120
|Pier Forty;124;Fast Break;122
|True Palace;124;American Rule;122
8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.<
|Evvie Jets;118;Princess Fawzia;122
|Golden Plume;120;Miss Delicious;120
|Messidor;118;Equal Measure;122
|Windfall Profit;124;Contained;120
9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.<
|Jack's Dream;121;Sonic Speed;121
|D'vinicris;124;Arms an Armor;121
|Majestic Tiger;121;Tempesta;124
|Big Little Risk;121;Gotanda;121
|Giramonte;121;Freudian Analyst;119
|Data Deal;121;Addicted to You;121
|I Gen;121;Remembermom;124
|Go Johnny Go;124;Stonecoldwarrior;121
