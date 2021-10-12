BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 6f.<

Coragescontender;123;Devious Mo;120
Handy;113;Big Wonder;121
U. S. Steel;120;So Suave;121
Qian B C;121;Zanno;123
Colormepazzi;123

2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.<

Montego Bay Circle;119;Resilient Courage;119
Kingdom On Paws;119;a-Cozzy's Attitude;119
a-Drosel Diem;119;b-Knightly Mischief;119
b-Wicked Bobby;119;Sterling Hill;119

a,b-Coupled.

3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f.<

One Whirlwind Ride;120;Copa;120
Him She Kisses;123;Mr. Briggs;120
Supply and Demand;120;Jake Rocks;121

4th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.<

Tiz Another Smile;120;Tingling Mint;120
Tapple Cider;120;Vivazano;124
Caumsett;120;Duckphat;120
Lady Thornhill;120;Fist Full of Dice;120
Out of Sight;120

5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f.<

Steelersfanforlife;121;Swashbuckle;120
Prince of Pharoahs;123;Dancing Buck;120
Opt;121;Quiet Out East;123
Alphalfa;123;Call Me Harry;121
Straw Into Gold;120;Matty's Express;123
Mo Faith;125;Bourbon Mission;121
Bourbon Bay;121;Durkin's Call;121

6th_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.<

Reeley Psyched;111;Tassi;121
Dom's Feisty Girl;121;Know It All Red;121
Starship Rogue;121;Captivating Cara;121
Exact Change;121;Myra Fleener;121
Escapology;121;Ob La Di;121
Decreed;121

7th_$38,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Respect for All;120;Therisastormbrewin;124
Lokoya Road;124;Bingo John;120
Pier Forty;124;Fast Break;122
True Palace;124;American Rule;122

8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.<

Evvie Jets;118;Princess Fawzia;122
Golden Plume;120;Miss Delicious;120
Messidor;118;Equal Measure;122
Windfall Profit;124;Contained;120

9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.<

Jack's Dream;121;Sonic Speed;121
D'vinicris;124;Arms an Armor;121
Majestic Tiger;121;Tempesta;124
Big Little Risk;121;Gotanda;121
Giramonte;121;Freudian Analyst;119
Data Deal;121;Addicted to You;121
I Gen;121;Remembermom;124
Go Johnny Go;124;Stonecoldwarrior;121

