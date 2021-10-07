BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Saturday
By The Associated Press
1st_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<
|Elegant Laoban;115;Strong Point;120
|Superbloodwolfmoon;114;Malibu Anthem;124
|Angeloverthepulpit;120;Decreed;120
|Matoula;120;Bonana Fanna Foe;120
2nd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.<
|Belle Gosse;119;Roboz;119
|My Joy;119;Shad Nation;119
|Spicer;119;Sweet Surprise;114
|Pegs A. K. Girl;119;Hatari;119
|Eileen Gray;119;Vagaries;119
|Gun Boat;119;S Oh S;119
|Hope Over Fear;119;Early Glow;119
3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Blu Grotto;118;Boldish;118
|Giocare;122;Mr. Briggs;120
|Cousin Andrew;122;F F Rocket;124
|Top Gun Tommy;120
4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<
|Piccadilly;119;Matt Doyle;119
|Zandon;119;Fishing for Fun;119
|Sky and Sand;119;R Boy Cheekum;119
|Chanceux;119
5th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f.<
Vosburgh Stakes
|Jalen Journey;122;Firenze Fire;124
|Good Effort;120;Following Sea;118
|Baby Yoda;118
6th_$150,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f.<
Matron Stakes
|Poppy Flower;120;Bubble Rock;120
|The Club;120;Chi Town Lady;122
|Mystic Eyes;120;High Arabian;120
|Lady Danae;120;Benbang;120
|Dufresne;120;Mainstay;120
|Makin My Move;120;Gal in a Rush;120
7th_$500,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi.<
Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes
|Serve the King;126;Cross Border;126
|Arklow;126;Channel Maker;126
|Gufo;126;Japan;126
|Rockemperor;126
8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6f.<
|Volkert;120;Constant Knight;123
|Samay;123;Sheriff Bianco;120
|Phantom Smoke;120;Uncle George;123
|Masked Marauder;118;Brockmoninoff;121
|Our Troubadour;121;Neuro;123
|More Like It;123
9th_$48,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<
|Baby I'm Perfect;122;Can't Pass It Up;122
|Villainous;122;Daddy Knows;124
|Parade Field;117;Grumps Little Tots;124
|Cantrell Hill;124;Heavy Roller;112
|Counter Offer;122
10th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.<
|Nothing Better;123;Noble Emotion;125
|Mystery Messenger;121;Duress;121
|Voodoo Zip;125;Chocolate Bar;123
|Big Package;125;Artemus Citylimits;121
|Shekky Shebaz;121
11th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<
|Pivotal Run;120;Flintshire's Rock;120
|Ghostmon;120;Viking Zim;120
|Brennan's War;120;Wicked Karma;124
|Bay Defense;124;Sandro the Great;124
|Seanan;120;Brian's Mission;120
|Tackle;124;Artie's Lit;120
|Crossing Verazanno;120;Shutters;120
|Eight Weeks Long;120;Bohemian Ruby;120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.