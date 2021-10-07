BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<

Elegant Laoban;115;Strong Point;120
Superbloodwolfmoon;114;Malibu Anthem;124
Angeloverthepulpit;120;Decreed;120
Matoula;120;Bonana Fanna Foe;120

2nd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.<

Belle Gosse;119;Roboz;119
My Joy;119;Shad Nation;119
Spicer;119;Sweet Surprise;114
Pegs A. K. Girl;119;Hatari;119
Eileen Gray;119;Vagaries;119
Gun Boat;119;S Oh S;119
Hope Over Fear;119;Early Glow;119

3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Blu Grotto;118;Boldish;118
Giocare;122;Mr. Briggs;120
Cousin Andrew;122;F F Rocket;124
Top Gun Tommy;120

4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<

Piccadilly;119;Matt Doyle;119
Zandon;119;Fishing for Fun;119
Sky and Sand;119;R Boy Cheekum;119
Chanceux;119

5th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f.<

Vosburgh Stakes

Jalen Journey;122;Firenze Fire;124
Good Effort;120;Following Sea;118
Baby Yoda;118

6th_$150,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f.<

Matron Stakes

Poppy Flower;120;Bubble Rock;120
The Club;120;Chi Town Lady;122
Mystic Eyes;120;High Arabian;120
Lady Danae;120;Benbang;120
Dufresne;120;Mainstay;120
Makin My Move;120;Gal in a Rush;120

7th_$500,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi.<

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes

Serve the King;126;Cross Border;126
Arklow;126;Channel Maker;126
Gufo;126;Japan;126
Rockemperor;126

8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6f.<

Volkert;120;Constant Knight;123
Samay;123;Sheriff Bianco;120
Phantom Smoke;120;Uncle George;123
Masked Marauder;118;Brockmoninoff;121
Our Troubadour;121;Neuro;123
More Like It;123

9th_$48,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<

Baby I'm Perfect;122;Can't Pass It Up;122
Villainous;122;Daddy Knows;124
Parade Field;117;Grumps Little Tots;124
Cantrell Hill;124;Heavy Roller;112
Counter Offer;122

10th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.<

Nothing Better;123;Noble Emotion;125
Mystery Messenger;121;Duress;121
Voodoo Zip;125;Chocolate Bar;123
Big Package;125;Artemus Citylimits;121
Shekky Shebaz;121

11th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<

Pivotal Run;120;Flintshire's Rock;120
Ghostmon;120;Viking Zim;120
Brennan's War;120;Wicked Karma;124
Bay Defense;124;Sandro the Great;124
Seanan;120;Brian's Mission;120
Tackle;124;Artie's Lit;120
Crossing Verazanno;120;Shutters;120
Eight Weeks Long;120;Bohemian Ruby;120

