BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$35,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<

Grace in Motion;115;Someday Maybe;120
School of Thought;120;Black Licorice;120
Malibu Anthem;124;Balinese;120
Untamed Lady;120

2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.<

Tamburro's Sox;124;Athenry;121
Freudian Analyst;119;Majestic Sky;121
Perfect Banker;124;Tough Workout;121
War Novel;121;Hot Doctor;121
Chase the Cat;121;Flintshire's Rock;121
El Mayor;121;Tuesday's Child;116
Rogue Leader;121;Top of the Mint;124
Taco Bean;121

3rd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.<

Second Row Center;120;Made In Italy;124
Single Soul;120;L'Indiscret;122
Flauto;118;Dancingwthdaffodls;124

4th_$60,000, cl $32,000-$32,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<

Flat Out Beautiful;122;Lost in Rome;124
Villainous;122;Grumps Little Tots;124
Liveyourbeastlife;122;Ragtime Blues;122
Mexican Wonder Boy;122

5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<

Astral Weeks;119;Curlin's Wisdom;119
My Last Mission;119;Pursuit of Justice;119
Catching Cupid;119;Lazzarito;119
Kenner;119;Asymmetric;119
Devious Banker;119;Kaz Sugar Bank;119

6th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<

Sailingintothewind;123;Publication;123
Clara Peeters;121;My Sweet Wife;121
So Gracious;121;Tiple;121
Princess Fawzia;123

7th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.<

Saffron Moon;119;Toosweettobesour;119
Into Happiness;119;Chasing Artemis;119
Make a Wish;119;Morning in America;119
Nostalgic;119;Handbelle;119

8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.<

Jades Gelly;121;Screamin' By;123
Abuse of Power;123;Sussex Garden;120
Ruvies in Time;123;Bravo Regina;120
Stolen Holiday;123;She's a Black Belt;123
Lilly Simone;118;O'Gotten Girl;120
Tuscan Queen;120;Violent Point;123
Harper's in Charge;120

9th_$100,000, stk, 3YO, 7f.<

Carle Place Stakes

Crowded Trade;118;Town of Gold;118
Ocala Dream;120;Wolfie's Dynaghost;118
Smokin' Jay;122;Resist the Devil;118
Indian Lake;122;Rustler;118
Easy Time;124;Kawhi Me a River;118
Arzak;122;Snow House;118

10th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<

Vibe Setter;119;Our Son Jake;119
Clash A. J.;114;Hot Rod Rumble;119
Bali's Shade;119;Amedeus Music;119
Gimmedamoney;119;Always Charming;119
Something Majestic;119;Call My Banker;119
Almond Cider;119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you