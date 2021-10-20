BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Friday
By The Associated Press
1st_$35,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.<
|Grace in Motion;115;Someday Maybe;120
|School of Thought;120;Black Licorice;120
|Malibu Anthem;124;Balinese;120
|Untamed Lady;120
2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.<
|Tamburro's Sox;124;Athenry;121
|Freudian Analyst;119;Majestic Sky;121
|Perfect Banker;124;Tough Workout;121
|War Novel;121;Hot Doctor;121
|Chase the Cat;121;Flintshire's Rock;121
|El Mayor;121;Tuesday's Child;116
|Rogue Leader;121;Top of the Mint;124
|Taco Bean;121
3rd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.<
|Second Row Center;120;Made In Italy;124
|Single Soul;120;L'Indiscret;122
|Flauto;118;Dancingwthdaffodls;124
4th_$60,000, cl $32,000-$32,000, 3YO up, 1mi.<
|Flat Out Beautiful;122;Lost in Rome;124
|Villainous;122;Grumps Little Tots;124
|Liveyourbeastlife;122;Ragtime Blues;122
|Mexican Wonder Boy;122
5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<
|Astral Weeks;119;Curlin's Wisdom;119
|My Last Mission;119;Pursuit of Justice;119
|Catching Cupid;119;Lazzarito;119
|Kenner;119;Asymmetric;119
|Devious Banker;119;Kaz Sugar Bank;119
6th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<
|Sailingintothewind;123;Publication;123
|Clara Peeters;121;My Sweet Wife;121
|So Gracious;121;Tiple;121
|Princess Fawzia;123
7th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.<
|Saffron Moon;119;Toosweettobesour;119
|Into Happiness;119;Chasing Artemis;119
|Make a Wish;119;Morning in America;119
|Nostalgic;119;Handbelle;119
8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.<
|Jades Gelly;121;Screamin' By;123
|Abuse of Power;123;Sussex Garden;120
|Ruvies in Time;123;Bravo Regina;120
|Stolen Holiday;123;She's a Black Belt;123
|Lilly Simone;118;O'Gotten Girl;120
|Tuscan Queen;120;Violent Point;123
|Harper's in Charge;120
9th_$100,000, stk, 3YO, 7f.<
Carle Place Stakes
|Crowded Trade;118;Town of Gold;118
|Ocala Dream;120;Wolfie's Dynaghost;118
|Smokin' Jay;122;Resist the Devil;118
|Indian Lake;122;Rustler;118
|Easy Time;124;Kawhi Me a River;118
|Arzak;122;Snow House;118
10th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.<
|Vibe Setter;119;Our Son Jake;119
|Clash A. J.;114;Hot Rod Rumble;119
|Bali's Shade;119;Amedeus Music;119
|Gimmedamoney;119;Always Charming;119
|Something Majestic;119;Call My Banker;119
|Almond Cider;119
