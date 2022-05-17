Latest Line For editions of May 18.

Golden State is 2-6 against the spread its last 8 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Warriors are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 Wednesday games. Dallas is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 road games versus Golden State. The Mavericks are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games when playing on 2 days of rest. Take Dallas +5 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

MILWAUKEE 6-7 (6.5) Atlanta

San Francisco 6 1/2-7 1/2 (10.5) COLORADO

LA DODGERS 11-13 (8) Arizona

MIAMI 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Washington

PHILADELPHIA 6-7 (8) San Diego

NY METS 9-10 (7) St. Louis

CHICAGO CUBS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Pittsburgh

-------------------------------------------------

American League

TAMPA BAY 7 1/2-8 1/2 (6.5) Detroit

Minnesota 6-7 (7.5) OAKLAND

Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON

NY Yankees 9-11 (7.5) BALTIMORE

TORONTO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) Seattle

LA Angels 6-7 (7.5) TEXAS

Chi White Sox 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) KANSAS CITY

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

CLEVELAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Cincinnati

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Western Conference Finals

Best of Seven Series-Game One

GOLDEN STATE 5 (214.5) Dallas

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best of Seven Series-Game One

CAROLINA 1/2-1 (5.5) NY Rangers

CALGARY 1/2-1 (6) Edmonton

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

New York City FC +120

D.C. UNITED +205

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Chicago +580

NEW YORK RED BULLS -190

Draw +300

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Inter Miami +700

PHILADELPHIA -250

Draw +375

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

LA Galaxy +175

MINNESOTA UNITED +145

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Seattle +200

HOUSTON +130

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Colorado +160

KANSAS CITY +175

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

CF Montreal +330

NASHVILLE SC -110

Draw +240

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

FC Dallas +160

VANCOUVER +170

Draw +240

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Portland +260

SAN JOSE -105

Draw +285

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Austin +480

LOS ANGELES FC -190

Draw +350

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

Semifinals

-------------------------------------------------

Uanl Tigres +200

ATLAS +160

Draw +200

Total Goals 2

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

