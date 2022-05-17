Latest Line For editions of May 18.
Golden State is 2-6 against the spread its last 8 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Warriors are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 Wednesday games. Dallas is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 road games versus Golden State. The Mavericks are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games when playing on 2 days of rest. Take Dallas +5 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
MILWAUKEE 6-7 (6.5) Atlanta
San Francisco 6 1/2-7 1/2 (10.5) COLORADO
LA DODGERS 11-13 (8) Arizona
MIAMI 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Washington
PHILADELPHIA 6-7 (8) San Diego
NY METS 9-10 (7) St. Louis
CHICAGO CUBS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Pittsburgh
American League
TAMPA BAY 7 1/2-8 1/2 (6.5) Detroit
Minnesota 6-7 (7.5) OAKLAND
Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON
NY Yankees 9-11 (7.5) BALTIMORE
TORONTO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) Seattle
LA Angels 6-7 (7.5) TEXAS
Chi White Sox 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) KANSAS CITY
Interleague
CLEVELAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Cincinnati
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Western Conference Finals
Best of Seven Series-Game One
GOLDEN STATE 5 (214.5) Dallas
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
NHL Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Best of Seven Series-Game One
CAROLINA 1/2-1 (5.5) NY Rangers
CALGARY 1/2-1 (6) Edmonton
Soccer
Major League Soccer
New York City FC +120
D.C. UNITED +205
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
Chicago +580
NEW YORK RED BULLS -190
Draw +300
Total Goals 2.5
Inter Miami +700
PHILADELPHIA -250
Draw +375
Total Goals 2.5
LA Galaxy +175
MINNESOTA UNITED +145
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
Seattle +200
HOUSTON +130
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
Colorado +160
KANSAS CITY +175
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
CF Montreal +330
NASHVILLE SC -110
Draw +240
Total Goals 2.5
FC Dallas +160
VANCOUVER +170
Draw +240
Total Goals 2.5
Portland +260
SAN JOSE -105
Draw +285
Total Goals 3
Austin +480
LOS ANGELES FC -190
Draw +350
Total Goals 3
Mexico Liga MX
Semifinals
Uanl Tigres +200
ATLAS +160
Draw +200
Total Goals 2
Home Team in CAPS
