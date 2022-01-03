Latest Line For editions of January 04.

LSU is 6-0 against the spread its last 6 games versus a Big 12 opponent. The Tigers are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 Bowl games. Kansas State is 3-8 against the spread its last 11 Bowl games. The Wildcats are 0-5 against the spread their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing the previous game. Take LSU +7 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Saturday, Jan 8th.

Week 18

Dallas 7 (42.5) PHILADELPHIA

Kansas City 9 1/2 (44) DENVER

Sunday, Jan 9th.

Green Bay 3 (44.5) DETROIT

MINNESOTA 2 1/2 (44.5) Chicago

New England 6 1/2 (40) MIAMI

Indianapolis 15 1/2 (44) JACKSONVILLE

BUFFALO 17 (43.5) NY Jets

TAMPA BAY 8 (42.5) Carolina

Tennessee 10 1/2 (43) HOUSTON

Washington 6 1/2 (38.5) NY GIANTS

New Orleans 4 1/2 (40) ATLANTA

BALTIMORE 4 1/2 (42) Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND 3 (42.5) Cincinnati

ARIZONA 6 1/2 (48) Seattle

LA RAMS 5 1/2 (44.5) San Francisco

LA Chargers 3 (48.5) LAS VEGAS

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

Kansas St 7 (47.5) Lsu

Monday, Jan 10th.

National Championship

Lucas Oil Stadium-Indianapolis, IN.

Georgia 3 (52) Alabama

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

TORONTO 5 (219.5) San Antonio

CLEVELAND 3 (221.5) Memphis

NEW YORK 2 1/2 (208.5) Indiana

Phoenix 4 (217) NEW ORLEANS

LA LAKERS 8 (232) Sacramento

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

AKRON 1 1/2 Ohio

Auburn 10 1/2 SOUTH CAROLINA

Eastern Michigan 2 1/2 WESTERN MICHIGAN

Toledo 12 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Texas A&M 6 GEORGIA

Michigan 4 RUTGERS

Illinois 6 MINNESOTA

BAYLOR 13 Oklahoma

Kent St 1 1/2 BALL ST

LSU 1 1/2 Kentucky

VIRGINIA TECH 10 North Carolina St

WAKE FOREST 1 1/2 Florida St

Texas 6 KANSAS ST

Seton Hall 3 1/2 BUTLER

ARKANSAS 7 Vanderbilt

Kansas 6 1/2 OKLAHOMA ST

Providence 2 MARQUETTE

COLORADO ST 20 Air Force

CLEMSON 4 Virginia

DUKE 18 Georgia Tech

MEMPHIS 13 1/2 Tulsa

CS FULLERTON 7 1/2 Long Beach St

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

FLORIDA Even-1/2 (6) Calgary

BOSTON 1-1 1/2 (5.5) New Jersey

Tampa Bay 1/2-1 (5.5) COLUMBUS

DETROIT Even-1/2 (6) San Jose

Colorado 1/2-1 (6) CHICAGO

Winnipeg 1/2-1 (5.5) ARIZONA

ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (5.5) Philadelphia

VEGAS Even-1/2 (5.5) Nashville

Home Team in CAPS

