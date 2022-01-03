Latest Line For editions of January 04.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
LSU is 6-0 against the spread its last 6 games versus a Big 12 opponent. The Tigers are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 Bowl games. Kansas State is 3-8 against the spread its last 11 Bowl games. The Wildcats are 0-5 against the spread their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing the previous game. Take LSU +7 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Saturday, Jan 8th.
Week 18
Dallas 7 (42.5) PHILADELPHIA
Kansas City 9 1/2 (44) DENVER
Sunday, Jan 9th.
Green Bay 3 (44.5) DETROIT
MINNESOTA 2 1/2 (44.5) Chicago
New England 6 1/2 (40) MIAMI
Indianapolis 15 1/2 (44) JACKSONVILLE
BUFFALO 17 (43.5) NY Jets
TAMPA BAY 8 (42.5) Carolina
Tennessee 10 1/2 (43) HOUSTON
Washington 6 1/2 (38.5) NY GIANTS
New Orleans 4 1/2 (40) ATLANTA
BALTIMORE 4 1/2 (42) Pittsburgh
CLEVELAND 3 (42.5) Cincinnati
ARIZONA 6 1/2 (48) Seattle
LA RAMS 5 1/2 (44.5) San Francisco
LA Chargers 3 (48.5) LAS VEGAS
-------------------------------------------------
College Football
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.
Kansas St 7 (47.5) Lsu
Monday, Jan 10th.
National Championship
Lucas Oil Stadium-Indianapolis, IN.
Georgia 3 (52) Alabama
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
TORONTO 5 (219.5) San Antonio
CLEVELAND 3 (221.5) Memphis
NEW YORK 2 1/2 (208.5) Indiana
Phoenix 4 (217) NEW ORLEANS
LA LAKERS 8 (232) Sacramento
-------------------------------------------------
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
AKRON 1 1/2 Ohio
Auburn 10 1/2 SOUTH CAROLINA
Eastern Michigan 2 1/2 WESTERN MICHIGAN
Toledo 12 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Texas A&M 6 GEORGIA
Michigan 4 RUTGERS
Illinois 6 MINNESOTA
BAYLOR 13 Oklahoma
Kent St 1 1/2 BALL ST
LSU 1 1/2 Kentucky
VIRGINIA TECH 10 North Carolina St
WAKE FOREST 1 1/2 Florida St
Texas 6 KANSAS ST
Seton Hall 3 1/2 BUTLER
ARKANSAS 7 Vanderbilt
Kansas 6 1/2 OKLAHOMA ST
Providence 2 MARQUETTE
COLORADO ST 20 Air Force
CLEMSON 4 Virginia
DUKE 18 Georgia Tech
MEMPHIS 13 1/2 Tulsa
CS FULLERTON 7 1/2 Long Beach St
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
FLORIDA Even-1/2 (6) Calgary
BOSTON 1-1 1/2 (5.5) New Jersey
Tampa Bay 1/2-1 (5.5) COLUMBUS
DETROIT Even-1/2 (6) San Jose
Colorado 1/2-1 (6) CHICAGO
Winnipeg 1/2-1 (5.5) ARIZONA
ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (5.5) Philadelphia
VEGAS Even-1/2 (5.5) Nashville
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC