Chicago is 7-16 against the spread its last 26 games. The Bulls are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 playoff games as an underdog. Milwaukee is 7-2 against the spread its last 9 games following a point spread loss. The Bucks are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. Take Milwaukee -10 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
MILWAUKEE 10 1/2-12 1/2 (8) Pittsburgh
COLORADO Even-6 (11.5)Philadelphia
LA DODGERS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) Atlanta
SAN DIEGO 7-8 (9) Cincinnati
St. Louis Even-6 (8) MIAMI
WASHINGTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Arizona
San Francisco Even-6 (7) NY METS
-------------------------------------------------
American League
CLEVELAND (1) 6-7 (7.5)Chi White Sox
CLEVELAND (2) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) Chi White Sox
NY Yankees 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) DETROIT
LA Angels 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) HOUSTON
Toronto 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON
Minnesota 6-7 (7.5) KANSAS CITY
SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Texas
OAKLAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Baltimore
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
Tampa Bay Even-6 (8) CHICAGO CUBS
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
First Round-Best of Seven Series
Boston leads series 1-0
BOSTON 3 1/2 (226) Brooklyn
Philadelphia leads series 2-0
Philadelphia 1 1/2 (216.5) TORONTO
Milwaukee leads series 1-0
MILWAUKEE 10 (225) Chicago
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
EDMONTON Even-1/2 (6) Dallas
Chicago Even-1/2 (6.5) ARIZONA
VEGAS Even-1/2 (6) Washington
Colorado 1 1/2-2 (6.5) SEATTLE
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Unam Pumas +205
ATLETICO SAN LUIS +140
Draw +225
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Club Leon +400
CLUB AMERICA -140
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Atlas +355
MONTERREY -120
Draw +250
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
