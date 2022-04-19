Latest Line For editions of April 20.

Chicago is 7-16 against the spread its last 26 games. The Bulls are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 playoff games as an underdog. Milwaukee is 7-2 against the spread its last 9 games following a point spread loss. The Bucks are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. Take Milwaukee -10 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

MILWAUKEE 10 1/2-12 1/2 (8) Pittsburgh

COLORADO Even-6 (11.5)Philadelphia

LA DODGERS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) Atlanta

SAN DIEGO 7-8 (9) Cincinnati

St. Louis Even-6 (8) MIAMI

WASHINGTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Arizona

San Francisco Even-6 (7) NY METS

-------------------------------------------------

American League

CLEVELAND (1) 6-7 (7.5)Chi White Sox

CLEVELAND (2) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) Chi White Sox

NY Yankees 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) DETROIT

LA Angels 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) HOUSTON

Toronto 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON

Minnesota 6-7 (7.5) KANSAS CITY

SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Texas

OAKLAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Baltimore

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Tampa Bay Even-6 (8) CHICAGO CUBS

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NBA Playoffs

First Round-Best of Seven Series

Boston leads series 1-0

BOSTON 3 1/2 (226) Brooklyn

Philadelphia leads series 2-0

Philadelphia 1 1/2 (216.5) TORONTO

Milwaukee leads series 1-0

MILWAUKEE 10 (225) Chicago

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

EDMONTON Even-1/2 (6) Dallas

Chicago Even-1/2 (6.5) ARIZONA

VEGAS Even-1/2 (6) Washington

Colorado 1 1/2-2 (6.5) SEATTLE

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Unam Pumas +205

ATLETICO SAN LUIS +140

Draw +225

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Club Leon +400

CLUB AMERICA -140

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Atlas +355

MONTERREY -120

Draw +250

Total Goals 2

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

