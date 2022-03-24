Latest Line For editions of March 25.
Washington is 8-20-1 against the spread its last 29 road games. The Wizards are 6-23-1 against the spread their last 30 games versus a team with a losing record. Detroit is 14-2 against the spread its last 16 games. The Pistons are 10-2 against the spread their last 12 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Detroit -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Utah 3 (232.5) CHARLOTTE
DETROIT 2 1/2 (218) Washington
ATLANTA 2 (220.5) Golden St
MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas
MIAMI 5 1/2 (216.5) New York
Houston 2 1/2 (235) PORTLAND
Philadelphia 5 1/2 (221.5) LA CLIPPERS
-------------------------------------------------
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NCAA Tournament
Wells Fargo Center-Philadelphia, PA.
East Regional Semifinals
Ucla 2 (142) North Carolina
Purdue 12 1/2(133.5) St. Peter's
NCAA Tournament
United Center-Chicago, IL.
Midwest Regional Semifinals
Kansas 7 1/2 (141.5) Providence
Miami Florida 2 1/2 (133) Iowa St
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Pittsburgh Even-1/2 (6) NY RANGERS
Washington 1/2-1 (6) BUFFALO
WINNIPEG 1/2-1 (6) Columbus
COLORADO 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Philadelphia
CALGARY 1 1/2-2 (6) Arizona
-------------------------------------------------
