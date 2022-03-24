Latest Line For editions of March 25.

LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Washington is 8-20-1 against the spread its last 29 road games. The Wizards are 6-23-1 against the spread their last 30 games versus a team with a losing record. Detroit is 14-2 against the spread its last 16 games. The Pistons are 10-2 against the spread their last 12 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Detroit -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Utah 3 (232.5) CHARLOTTE

DETROIT 2 1/2 (218) Washington

ATLANTA 2 (220.5) Golden St

MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas

MIAMI 5 1/2 (216.5) New York

Houston 2 1/2 (235) PORTLAND

Philadelphia 5 1/2 (221.5) LA CLIPPERS

College Basketball

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NCAA Tournament

Wells Fargo Center-Philadelphia, PA.

East Regional Semifinals

Ucla 2 (142) North Carolina

Purdue 12 1/2(133.5) St. Peter's

NCAA Tournament

United Center-Chicago, IL.

Midwest Regional Semifinals

Kansas 7 1/2 (141.5) Providence

Miami Florida 2 1/2 (133) Iowa St

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

Pittsburgh Even-1/2 (6) NY RANGERS

Washington 1/2-1 (6) BUFFALO

WINNIPEG 1/2-1 (6) Columbus

COLORADO 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Philadelphia

CALGARY 1 1/2-2 (6) Arizona

Home Team in CAPS

