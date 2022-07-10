Latest Line For editions of July 11.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Pittsburgh is 7-16 its last 23 series openers. The Pirates are 14-37 their last 51 Monday games. Miami is 11-1 its last 12 games versus a team with a losing record. The Marlins are 8-3 their last 11 home games. Take Miami over Pittsburgh for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
MIAMI 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Pittsburgh
Philadelphia Even-6 (7.5) ST. LOUIS
ATLANTA Even-6 (7.5) NY Mets
San Diego 5 1/2-6 1/2 (11.5) COLORADO
SAN FRANCISCO 7-8 (8) Arizona
-------------------------------------------------
American League
KANSASA CITY (1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) Detroit
TAMPA BAY 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Boston
Chi White Sox Even-6 (9) CLEVELAND
TEXAS 7-8 (9) Oakland
KANSASA CITY (2) 6-7 (9) Detroit
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
