Latest Line For editions of July 11.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Pittsburgh is 7-16 its last 23 series openers. The Pirates are 14-37 their last 51 Monday games. Miami is 11-1 its last 12 games versus a team with a losing record. The Marlins are 8-3 their last 11 home games. Take Miami over Pittsburgh for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

MIAMI 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Pittsburgh

Philadelphia Even-6 (7.5) ST. LOUIS

ATLANTA Even-6 (7.5) NY Mets

San Diego 5 1/2-6 1/2 (11.5) COLORADO

SAN FRANCISCO 7-8 (8) Arizona

-------------------------------------------------

American League

KANSASA CITY (1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) Detroit

TAMPA BAY 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Boston

Chi White Sox Even-6 (9) CLEVELAND

TEXAS 7-8 (9) Oakland

KANSASA CITY (2) 6-7 (9) Detroit

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you