Memphis is 41-18-1 against the spread its last 60 games. The Grizzlies are 15-5-1 against the spread their last 21 games as an underdog. Denver is 5-16 against the spread its last 21 home games. The Nuggets are 1-6-1 against the spread the last 8 games in this series. Take Memphis +3 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

Milwaukee 7-8 (11) CHICAGO CUBS

NY Mets 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) WASHINGTON

ST. LOUIS 9-10 (8) Pittsburgh

ATLANTA 9-10 (8.5) Cincinnati

San Diego 7-8 (8.5) ARIZONA

American League

Cleveland Even-6 (8) KANSAS CITY

LA ANGELS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Houston

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CHARLOTTE 13 1/2 (227.5) Orlando

MILWAUKEE 5 1/2 (227) Boston

TORONTO 1 1/2 (216) Philadelphia

MINNESOTA 7 1/2 (238) San Antonio

NEW ORLEANS 16 (223.5) Portland

DENVER 3 (232.5) Memphis

GOLDEN ST 10 1/2 (224.5) LA Lakers

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

NY RANGERS Even-1/2 (6) Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS Even-1/2 (6.5) Philadelphia

Nashville 1/2-1 (6) OTTAWA

NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (6.5) Montreal

CAROLINA 1 1/2-2 (6) Buffalo

CHICAGO Even-1/2 (6.5) Seattle

Toronto Even-1/2 (6.5) DALLAS

Vancouver 1/2-1 (6) ARIZONA

Calgary 1/2-1 (6.5) SAN JOSE

Edmonton Even-1/2 (6.5) LOS ANGELES

Soccer

Mexico Liga MX

Uanl Tigres +170

PACHUCA +120

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

Necaxa +325

ATLAS -130

Draw +205

Total Goals 2

Home Team in CAPS

