Latest Line For editions of April 07.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Memphis is 41-18-1 against the spread its last 60 games. The Grizzlies are 15-5-1 against the spread their last 21 games as an underdog. Denver is 5-16 against the spread its last 21 home games. The Nuggets are 1-6-1 against the spread the last 8 games in this series. Take Memphis +3 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
Milwaukee 7-8 (11) CHICAGO CUBS
NY Mets 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) WASHINGTON
ST. LOUIS 9-10 (8) Pittsburgh
ATLANTA 9-10 (8.5) Cincinnati
San Diego 7-8 (8.5) ARIZONA
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Cleveland Even-6 (8) KANSAS CITY
LA ANGELS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Houston
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE 13 1/2 (227.5) Orlando
MILWAUKEE 5 1/2 (227) Boston
TORONTO 1 1/2 (216) Philadelphia
MINNESOTA 7 1/2 (238) San Antonio
NEW ORLEANS 16 (223.5) Portland
DENVER 3 (232.5) Memphis
GOLDEN ST 10 1/2 (224.5) LA Lakers
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NY RANGERS Even-1/2 (6) Pittsburgh
COLUMBUS Even-1/2 (6.5) Philadelphia
Nashville 1/2-1 (6) OTTAWA
NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (6.5) Montreal
CAROLINA 1 1/2-2 (6) Buffalo
CHICAGO Even-1/2 (6.5) Seattle
Toronto Even-1/2 (6.5) DALLAS
Vancouver 1/2-1 (6) ARIZONA
Calgary 1/2-1 (6.5) SAN JOSE
Edmonton Even-1/2 (6.5) LOS ANGELES
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Uanl Tigres +170
PACHUCA +120
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Necaxa +325
ATLAS -130
Draw +205
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
