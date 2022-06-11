Latest Line For editions of June 12.
By J. McCarthy
Texas is 41-89 its last 130 road games as an underdog. The Rangers are 43-89 their last 132 games versus a right-handed starter. Chicago is 4-0 its last 4 Sunday games. The White Sox are 76-36 their last 112 home games as the betting favorite. Take Chicago over Texas for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
PHILADELPHIA 8-9 (8.5) Arizona
ATLANTA 9-11 (8.5) Pittsburgh
Milwaukee 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) WASHINGTON
ST. LOUIS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Cincinnati
LA Dodgers 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) SAN FRANCISCO
SAN DIEGO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Colorado
American League
CLEVELAND 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Oakland
Toronto 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) DETROIT
CHI WHITE SOX 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Texas
KANSAS CITY Even-6 (9.5) Baltimore
MINNESOTA Even-6 (8.5) Tampa Bay
SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston
Interleague
NY YANKEES 10-12 (9) Chicago Cubs
HOUSTON 9-11 (8) Miami
LA ANGELS Even-6 (9) NY Mets
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Monday, June 13th.
NBA Finals
Best of Seven Series
Series is tied at 2-2
GOLDEN STATE 3 1/2 (212.5) Boston
Soccer
Major League Soccer
New England +135
KANSAS CITY +190
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
