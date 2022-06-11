Latest Line For editions of June 12.

Texas is 41-89 its last 130 road games as an underdog. The Rangers are 43-89 their last 132 games versus a right-handed starter. Chicago is 4-0 its last 4 Sunday games. The White Sox are 76-36 their last 112 home games as the betting favorite. Take Chicago over Texas for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA 8-9 (8.5) Arizona

ATLANTA 9-11 (8.5) Pittsburgh

Milwaukee 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) WASHINGTON

ST. LOUIS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Cincinnati

LA Dodgers 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) SAN FRANCISCO

SAN DIEGO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Colorado

American League

CLEVELAND 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Oakland

Toronto 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) DETROIT

CHI WHITE SOX 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Texas

KANSAS CITY Even-6 (9.5) Baltimore

MINNESOTA Even-6 (8.5) Tampa Bay

SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston

Interleague

NY YANKEES 10-12 (9) Chicago Cubs

HOUSTON 9-11 (8) Miami

LA ANGELS Even-6 (9) NY Mets

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Monday, June 13th.

NBA Finals

Best of Seven Series

Series is tied at 2-2

GOLDEN STATE 3 1/2 (212.5) Boston

Soccer

Major League Soccer

New England +135

KANSAS CITY +190

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

