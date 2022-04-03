Latest Line For editions of April 04.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
North Carolina is 5-0 against the spread its last 5 NCAA Tournament games and 5-0 against the spread its last 5 games as an underdog. The Tar Heels are 12-3-1 against the spread their last 16 games versus a team with a winning record. Take North Carolina +4 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NCAA Tournament
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
Championship Game
Kansas 4 1/2 (152) North Carolina
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Boston 1/2-1 (6.5) COLUMBUS
TAMPA BAY Even-1/2 (6.5) Toronto
ST. LOUIS 1 1/2-2 (6) Arizona
Calgary Even-1/2 (6) LOS ANGELES
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.