North Carolina is 5-0 against the spread its last 5 NCAA Tournament games and 5-0 against the spread its last 5 games as an underdog. The Tar Heels are 12-3-1 against the spread their last 16 games versus a team with a winning record. Take North Carolina +4 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

College Basketball

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NCAA Tournament

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Championship Game

Kansas 4 1/2 (152) North Carolina

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

Boston 1/2-1 (6.5) COLUMBUS

TAMPA BAY Even-1/2 (6.5) Toronto

ST. LOUIS 1 1/2-2 (6) Arizona

Calgary Even-1/2 (6) LOS ANGELES

Home Team in CAPS

