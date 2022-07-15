Latest Line For editions of July 16.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Atlanta is 14-4 its last 18 road games. The Braves are 10-4 their last 14 during game 3 of a series. Washington is 16-36 its last 52 Saturday games. The Nationals are 15-37 their last 52 during game 3 of a series. Take Atlanta over Washington for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
ST. LOUIS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) Cincinnati
NY Mets (1) 6-7 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS
COLORADO 6-7 (12) Pittsburgh
Atlanta 10-12 (9) WASHINGTON
MIAMI Even-6 (8) Philadelphia
SAN FRANCISCO 6-7 (8) Milwaukee
NY Mets (2) 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) CHICAGO CUBS
SAN DIEGO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) Arizona
-------------------------------------------------
American League
MINNESOTA Even-6 (9) Chi White Sox
TORONTO 13-15 (8.5) Kansas City
Seattle 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) TEXAS
TAMPA BAY Even-6 (8) Baltimore
HOUSTON 13-15 (8) Oakland
CLEVELAND 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Detroit
NY YANKEES 7-8 (8.5) Boston
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
LA Dodgers 8-9 (8.5) LA ANGELS
-------------------------------------------------
MMA
-------------------------------------------------
UFC on ABC 3
UBS Arena-Elmont, NY.
-------------------------------------------------
Y. Rodriguez +150
B. Ortega -170
-------------------------------------------------
M. Waterson +270
A. Lemos -330
-------------------------------------------------
J. Li +135
M. Salikhov -155
-------------------------------------------------
M. Schnell +220
S. Mudaerji -260
-------------------------------------------------
R. Simon +125
J. Shore -145
-------------------------------------------------
C. Jourdain +150
S. Burgos -170
-------------------------------------------------
D. Lungiambula +180
P. Soriano -210
-------------------------------------------------
D. Un Jung -120
D. Jacoby +100
-------------------------------------------------
D. Stoltzfus +115
D. Grant -135
-------------------------------------------------
J. Penne +135
E. Ducote -155
-------------------------------------------------
L. Murphy +180
M. Tate -210
-------------------------------------------------
H. Burns +180
B. Algeo -210
-------------------------------------------------
Boxing
-------------------------------------------------
Lightweight Bout
Crypto.com Arena-Los Angeles, CA.
(12 Rounds)
Javier Fortuna +800
Ryan Garcia -1400
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Charlotte FC +220
INTER MIAMI +120
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
New England +325
PHILADELPHIA -120
Draw +270
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Toronto FC +380
CF MONTREAL -145
Draw +300
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Seattle +235
CHICAGO +110
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
D.C. United +350
MINNESOTA UNITED -145
Draw +320
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
LA Galaxy +240
COLORADO +110
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Austin +240
FC DALLAS +110
Draw +260
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Cruz Azul +245
ATLAS +125
Draw +215
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
Guadalajara +210
Santos Laguna +135
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.