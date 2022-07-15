Latest Line For editions of July 16.

Atlanta is 14-4 its last 18 road games. The Braves are 10-4 their last 14 during game 3 of a series. Washington is 16-36 its last 52 Saturday games. The Nationals are 15-37 their last 52 during game 3 of a series. Take Atlanta over Washington for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

ST. LOUIS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) Cincinnati

NY Mets (1) 6-7 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS

COLORADO 6-7 (12) Pittsburgh

Atlanta 10-12 (9) WASHINGTON

MIAMI Even-6 (8) Philadelphia

SAN FRANCISCO 6-7 (8) Milwaukee

NY Mets (2) 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) CHICAGO CUBS

SAN DIEGO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) Arizona

-------------------------------------------------

American League

MINNESOTA Even-6 (9) Chi White Sox

TORONTO 13-15 (8.5) Kansas City

Seattle 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) TEXAS

TAMPA BAY Even-6 (8) Baltimore

HOUSTON 13-15 (8) Oakland

CLEVELAND 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Detroit

NY YANKEES 7-8 (8.5) Boston

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

LA Dodgers 8-9 (8.5) LA ANGELS

-------------------------------------------------

MMA

-------------------------------------------------

UFC on ABC 3

UBS Arena-Elmont, NY.

-------------------------------------------------

Y. Rodriguez +150

B. Ortega -170

-------------------------------------------------

M. Waterson +270

A. Lemos -330

-------------------------------------------------

J. Li +135

M. Salikhov -155

-------------------------------------------------

M. Schnell +220

S. Mudaerji -260

-------------------------------------------------

R. Simon +125

J. Shore -145

-------------------------------------------------

C. Jourdain +150

S. Burgos -170

-------------------------------------------------

D. Lungiambula +180

P. Soriano -210

-------------------------------------------------

D. Un Jung -120

D. Jacoby +100

-------------------------------------------------

D. Stoltzfus +115

D. Grant -135

-------------------------------------------------

J. Penne +135

E. Ducote -155

-------------------------------------------------

L. Murphy +180

M. Tate -210

-------------------------------------------------

H. Burns +180

B. Algeo -210

-------------------------------------------------

Boxing

-------------------------------------------------

Lightweight Bout

Crypto.com Arena-Los Angeles, CA.

(12 Rounds)

Javier Fortuna +800

Ryan Garcia -1400

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Charlotte FC +220

INTER MIAMI +120

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

New England +325

PHILADELPHIA -120

Draw +270

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Toronto FC +380

CF MONTREAL -145

Draw +300

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Seattle +235

CHICAGO +110

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

D.C. United +350

MINNESOTA UNITED -145

Draw +320

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

LA Galaxy +240

COLORADO +110

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Austin +240

FC DALLAS +110

Draw +260

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Cruz Azul +245

ATLAS +125

Draw +215

Total Goals 2

-------------------------------------------------

Guadalajara +210

Santos Laguna +135

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

