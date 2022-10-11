Latest Line For editions of October 12.

Marshall is 3-7 against the spread its last 10 games versus a team with a losing record. The Thundering Herd are 8-25 against the spread their last 33 home games. UL-Lafayette is 7-0 against the spread its last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Take UL-Lafayette +10 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Thursday, Oct 13th.

Week 6

CHICAGO 1 (38) Washington

Sunday, Oct 16th.

Tampa Bay 8 (43.5) PITTSBURGH

Cincinnati 2 (43.5) NEW ORLEANS

INDIANAPOLIS 2 1/2 (42) Jacksonville

CLEVELAND 3 (42.5) New England

GREEN BAY 7 (46) NY Jets

Baltimore 5 1/2 (45) NY GIANTS

Minnesota 3 (45) MIAMI

San Francisco 5 1/2 (44.5) ATLANTA

LA RAMS 10 1/2 (41) Carolina

Arizona 3 (51) SEATTLE

Buffalo 3 (54) KANSAS CITY

PHILADELPHIA 5 (42) Dallas

Monday, Oct 17th.

LA CHARGERS 5 1/2 (45) Denver

Bye Week: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee.

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

MARSHALL 10 1/2 (47.5) UL-Lafayette

Thursday, Oct 13th.

Baylor 3 1/2 (54) WEST VIRGINIA

CENTRAL FLORIDA 23 (46) Temple

Friday, Oct 14th.

SMU 12 1/2 (57) Navy

Utsa 33 (64) FLORIDA INTL

Saturday, Oct 15th.

TOLEDO 9 (62.5) Kent St

Buffalo 17 (47) MASSACHUSETTS

Alabama 7 1/2 (65) TENNESSEE

GEORGIA 38 (58.5) Vanderbilt

Miami-Florida 7 1/2 (47) VIRGINIA TECH

MICHIGAN 7 (52) Penn St

Mississippi St 7 (46) KENTUCKY

North Carolina 7 (67) DUKE

FLORIDA 2 1/2 (51.5) Lsu

Maryland 11 (61.5) INDIANA

SYRACUSE 3 (44) NC State

BALL ST 9 1/2 (46.5) Connecticut

Central Michigan 13 (60) AKRON

PURDUE 14 (58.5) Nebraska

Clemson 3 1/2 (51) FLORIDA ST

EAST CAROLINA 5 (58) Memphis

Tulane 12 (55) SOUTH FLORIDA

Minnesota 6 1/2 (39.5) ILLINOIS

Miami-Ohio 7 (46) BOWLING GREEN

EASTERN MICHIGAN 2 1/2 (66.5) No. Illinois

COASTAL CAROLINA 12 (56.5) Old Dominion

James Madison 10 1/2 (67) GEORGIA SOUTH

SOUTHERN MISS 3 1/2 (54.5) Arkansas St

Arkansas 1 1/2 (66) BYU

New Mexico 6 1/2 (38) NEW MEXICO ST

California 15 (48) COLORADO

UTAH 3 1/2 (65) Southern Cal

OREGON ST 3 1/2 (54) Washington St

WASHINGTON 15 (73) Arizona

San Jose St 8 1/2 (48) FRESNO ST

TROY 16 (48.5) Texas St

MISSISSIPPI 15 (54.5) Auburn

SOUTH ALABAMA 17 (51.5) UL Monroe

OKLAHOMA 8 1/2 (62) Kansas

TCU 3 1/2 (68.5) Oklahoma St

TEXAS 16 (49) Iowa St

Ohio 1 (59) W. MICHIGAN

Wisconsin 7 1/2 (49) MICHIGAN ST

Western Kentucky 8 (67) MIDDLE TENN ST

ALA-BIRMINGHAM 23 1/2 (63) Charlotte

NORTH TEXAS 6 1/2 (69) Louisiana Tech

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4 (56) Rice

Nevada 6 (49) HAWAII

Utah St 11 (46) COLORADO ST

NOTRE DAME 17 (52.5) Stanford

Air Force 10 (50) UNLV

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League Division Series

Best of Seven Series-Game Two

ATLANTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Philadelphia

LA DODGERS 10 1/2-12 1/2 (7) San Diego

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

CAROLINA 1/2-1 (6) Columbus

WASHINGTON Even-1/2 (6) Boston

Toronto 1-1 1/2 (6.5) MONTREAL

COLORADO 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Chicago

EDMONTON 1/2-1 (6.5) Vancouver

ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (6) Seattle

Soccer

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Monterrey +135

CRUZ AZUL +210

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

Club America -110

PUEBLA +280

Draw +280

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

