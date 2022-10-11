Latest Line For editions of October 12.
Marshall is 3-7 against the spread its last 10 games versus a team with a losing record. The Thundering Herd are 8-25 against the spread their last 33 home games. UL-Lafayette is 7-0 against the spread its last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Take UL-Lafayette +10 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Oct 13th.
Week 6
CHICAGO 1 (38) Washington
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Oct 16th.
Tampa Bay 8 (43.5) PITTSBURGH
Cincinnati 2 (43.5) NEW ORLEANS
INDIANAPOLIS 2 1/2 (42) Jacksonville
CLEVELAND 3 (42.5) New England
GREEN BAY 7 (46) NY Jets
Baltimore 5 1/2 (45) NY GIANTS
Minnesota 3 (45) MIAMI
San Francisco 5 1/2 (44.5) ATLANTA
LA RAMS 10 1/2 (41) Carolina
Arizona 3 (51) SEATTLE
Buffalo 3 (54) KANSAS CITY
PHILADELPHIA 5 (42) Dallas
-------------------------------------------------
Monday, Oct 17th.
LA CHARGERS 5 1/2 (45) Denver
-------------------------------------------------
Bye Week: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee.
-------------------------------------------------
College Football
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
MARSHALL 10 1/2 (47.5) UL-Lafayette
-------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Oct 13th.
Baylor 3 1/2 (54) WEST VIRGINIA
CENTRAL FLORIDA 23 (46) Temple
-------------------------------------------------
Friday, Oct 14th.
SMU 12 1/2 (57) Navy
Utsa 33 (64) FLORIDA INTL
-------------------------------------------------
Saturday, Oct 15th.
TOLEDO 9 (62.5) Kent St
Buffalo 17 (47) MASSACHUSETTS
Alabama 7 1/2 (65) TENNESSEE
GEORGIA 38 (58.5) Vanderbilt
Miami-Florida 7 1/2 (47) VIRGINIA TECH
MICHIGAN 7 (52) Penn St
Mississippi St 7 (46) KENTUCKY
North Carolina 7 (67) DUKE
FLORIDA 2 1/2 (51.5) Lsu
Maryland 11 (61.5) INDIANA
SYRACUSE 3 (44) NC State
BALL ST 9 1/2 (46.5) Connecticut
Central Michigan 13 (60) AKRON
PURDUE 14 (58.5) Nebraska
Clemson 3 1/2 (51) FLORIDA ST
EAST CAROLINA 5 (58) Memphis
Tulane 12 (55) SOUTH FLORIDA
Minnesota 6 1/2 (39.5) ILLINOIS
Miami-Ohio 7 (46) BOWLING GREEN
EASTERN MICHIGAN 2 1/2 (66.5) No. Illinois
COASTAL CAROLINA 12 (56.5) Old Dominion
James Madison 10 1/2 (67) GEORGIA SOUTH
SOUTHERN MISS 3 1/2 (54.5) Arkansas St
Arkansas 1 1/2 (66) BYU
New Mexico 6 1/2 (38) NEW MEXICO ST
California 15 (48) COLORADO
UTAH 3 1/2 (65) Southern Cal
OREGON ST 3 1/2 (54) Washington St
WASHINGTON 15 (73) Arizona
San Jose St 8 1/2 (48) FRESNO ST
TROY 16 (48.5) Texas St
MISSISSIPPI 15 (54.5) Auburn
SOUTH ALABAMA 17 (51.5) UL Monroe
OKLAHOMA 8 1/2 (62) Kansas
TCU 3 1/2 (68.5) Oklahoma St
TEXAS 16 (49) Iowa St
Ohio 1 (59) W. MICHIGAN
Wisconsin 7 1/2 (49) MICHIGAN ST
Western Kentucky 8 (67) MIDDLE TENN ST
ALA-BIRMINGHAM 23 1/2 (63) Charlotte
NORTH TEXAS 6 1/2 (69) Louisiana Tech
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4 (56) Rice
Nevada 6 (49) HAWAII
Utah St 11 (46) COLORADO ST
NOTRE DAME 17 (52.5) Stanford
Air Force 10 (50) UNLV
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League Division Series
Best of Seven Series-Game Two
ATLANTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Philadelphia
LA DODGERS 10 1/2-12 1/2 (7) San Diego
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CAROLINA 1/2-1 (6) Columbus
WASHINGTON Even-1/2 (6) Boston
Toronto 1-1 1/2 (6.5) MONTREAL
COLORADO 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Chicago
EDMONTON 1/2-1 (6.5) Vancouver
ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (6) Seattle
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Monterrey +135
CRUZ AZUL +210
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Club America -110
PUEBLA +280
Draw +280
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
