Latest Line For editions of February 07.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Toronto is 21-8 its last 29 home games as the betting favorite. The Maple Leafs are 26-12 their last 38 games when playing on 3 or more days of rest. The underdog is 1-4 the last 5 games in this series. Take Toronto -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Sunday, Feb 13th.
Super Bowl LVI
SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.
LA Rams 4 1/2 (48.5) Cincinnati
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
CHARLOTTE 1 (225) Toronto
Miami 5 (214.5) WASHINGTON
Phoenix 6 1/2 (228.5) CHICAGO
Golden St 12 (212) OKLAHOMA CITY
UTAH 7 1/2 (213.5) New York
College Basketball
Favorite Points Underdog
HOFSTRA 7 1/2 NC Wilmington
FLORIDA INTL 1 Charlotte
Chattanooga 5 1/2 MERCER
NC Greensboro 4 WESTERN CAROLINA
MIDDLE TENN ST 15 Texas San Antonio
DUKE 12 1/2 Virginia
Furman 5 1/2 EAST TENNESSEE ST
DREXEL 5 1/2 James Madison
TENNESSEE TECH 14 1/2 Eastern Illinois
RICHMOND 8 George Mason
Temple 3 1/2 SOUTH FLORIDA
VIRGINIA TECH 13 Pittsburgh
BELMONT 19 1/2 Austin Peay
South Dakota 6 1/2 NORTH DAKOTA ST
NORTH TEXAS 10 Utep
Montana St 10 IDAHO ST
SIU EDWARDSVILLE 3 SE Missouri St
MONTANA 1 1/2 Southern Utah
TEXAS 1 1/2 Kansas
Arizona 14 ARIZONA ST
NORTHERN COLORADO 10 Northern Arizona
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
TORONTO Even-1/2 (6) Carolina
OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6.5) New Jersey
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Cruz Azul +265
CLUB LEON +120
Draw +210
Total Goals 2
