Toronto is 21-8 its last 29 home games as the betting favorite. The Maple Leafs are 26-12 their last 38 games when playing on 3 or more days of rest. The underdog is 1-4 the last 5 games in this series. Take Toronto -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Sunday, Feb 13th.

Super Bowl LVI

SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.

LA Rams 4 1/2 (48.5) Cincinnati

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CHARLOTTE 1 (225) Toronto

Miami 5 (214.5) WASHINGTON

Phoenix 6 1/2 (228.5) CHICAGO

Golden St 12 (212) OKLAHOMA CITY

UTAH 7 1/2 (213.5) New York

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

HOFSTRA 7 1/2 NC Wilmington

FLORIDA INTL 1 Charlotte

Chattanooga 5 1/2 MERCER

NC Greensboro 4 WESTERN CAROLINA

MIDDLE TENN ST 15 Texas San Antonio

DUKE 12 1/2 Virginia

Furman 5 1/2 EAST TENNESSEE ST

DREXEL 5 1/2 James Madison

TENNESSEE TECH 14 1/2 Eastern Illinois

RICHMOND 8 George Mason

Temple 3 1/2 SOUTH FLORIDA

VIRGINIA TECH 13 Pittsburgh

BELMONT 19 1/2 Austin Peay

South Dakota 6 1/2 NORTH DAKOTA ST

NORTH TEXAS 10 Utep

Montana St 10 IDAHO ST

SIU EDWARDSVILLE 3 SE Missouri St

MONTANA 1 1/2 Southern Utah

TEXAS 1 1/2 Kansas

Arizona 14 ARIZONA ST

NORTHERN COLORADO 10 Northern Arizona

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

TORONTO Even-1/2 (6) Carolina

OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6.5) New Jersey

Soccer

Mexico Liga MX

Cruz Azul +265

CLUB LEON +120

Draw +210

Total Goals 2

