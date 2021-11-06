Latest Line For editions of November 07.

By J. McCarthy

Cleveland is 7-21-1 against the spread its last 29 games in November. The Browns are 0-6 against the spread when coming off three straight home games. Cincinnati is 11-2 against the spread the last 13 games in this series. Quarterback Joe Burrow is 7-1 against the spread when coming off a loss. Take Cincinnati -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Denver +10 vs. Dallas and the LA Chargers -1 1/2 vs. Philadelphia.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Week Nine

MIAMI 5 1/2 (46.5) Houston

DALLAS 10 (49.5) Denver

BALTIMORE 6 (50) Minnesota

New England 3 1/2 (41) CAROLINA

Buffalo 14 1/2 (48.5) JACKSONVILLE

CINCINNATI 2 1/2 (47) Cleveland

Las Vegas 3 (46.5) NY GIANTS

NEW ORLEANS 6 1/2 (42) Atlanta

LA Chargers 1 1/2 (50) PHILADELPHIA

KANSAS CITY 7 (48) Green Bay

SAN FRANCISCO 2 1/2 (45) Arizona

LA RAMS 7 (52.5) Tennessee

Monday, Nov 8th.

PITTSBURGH 6 1/2 (38.5) Chicago

Bye Week: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Brooklyn 4 (211.5) TORONTO

SACRAMENTO 2 1/2 (221.5) Indiana

NEW YORK 7 1/2 (209) Cleveland

Utah 6 1/2 (217.5) ORLANDO

Milwaukee 3 (221.5) WASHINGTON

San Antonio 5 1/2 (212) OKLAHOMA CITY

GOLDEN ST 13 (221.5) Houston

LA CLIPPERS 5 (224) Charlotte

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

Vegas Even-1/2 (6) DETROIT

CHICAGO Pick'em (5.5) Nashville

St. Louis 1/2-1 (5.5) ANAHEIM

MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Islanders

VANCOUVER Even-1/2 (5.5) Dallas

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. United +135

TORONTO FC +180

Draw +275

Total Goals 3

Atlanta United -130

FC CINCINNATI +310

Draw +310

Total Goals 3

Chicago +475

COLUMBUS -210

Draw +410

Total Goals 3

New York Red Bulls +225

NASHVILLE SC +155

Draw +185

Total Goals 2

Orlando City SC +260

MONTREAL +105

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

Inter Miami +775

NEW ENGLAND -300

Draw +440

Total Goals 3

Philadelphia +400

NEW YORK CITY FC -140

Draw +275

Total Goals 3

Minnesota United +280

LA GALAXY -110

Draw +280

Total Goals 3

FC Dallas +225

SAN JOSE +105

Draw +290

Total Goals 3

Los Angeles FC +210

COLORADO +120

Draw +265

Total Goals 3

Real Salt Lake +335

KANSAS CITY -145

Draw +335

Total Goals 3

Seattle +150

VANCOUVER +180

Draw +240

Total Goals 2.5

Austin +365

PORTLAND -150

Draw +320

Total Goals 3

Mexico Liga MX

Cruz Azul +125

UNAM PUMAS +250

Draw +210

Total Goals 2

Atletico San Luis +390

SANTOS LAGUNA -145

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

