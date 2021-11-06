Latest Line For editions of November 07.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Cleveland is 7-21-1 against the spread its last 29 games in November. The Browns are 0-6 against the spread when coming off three straight home games. Cincinnati is 11-2 against the spread the last 13 games in this series. Quarterback Joe Burrow is 7-1 against the spread when coming off a loss. Take Cincinnati -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Denver +10 vs. Dallas and the LA Chargers -1 1/2 vs. Philadelphia.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Week Nine
MIAMI 5 1/2 (46.5) Houston
DALLAS 10 (49.5) Denver
BALTIMORE 6 (50) Minnesota
New England 3 1/2 (41) CAROLINA
Buffalo 14 1/2 (48.5) JACKSONVILLE
CINCINNATI 2 1/2 (47) Cleveland
Las Vegas 3 (46.5) NY GIANTS
NEW ORLEANS 6 1/2 (42) Atlanta
LA Chargers 1 1/2 (50) PHILADELPHIA
KANSAS CITY 7 (48) Green Bay
SAN FRANCISCO 2 1/2 (45) Arizona
LA RAMS 7 (52.5) Tennessee
Monday, Nov 8th.
PITTSBURGH 6 1/2 (38.5) Chicago
-------------------------------------------------
Bye Week: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Brooklyn 4 (211.5) TORONTO
SACRAMENTO 2 1/2 (221.5) Indiana
NEW YORK 7 1/2 (209) Cleveland
Utah 6 1/2 (217.5) ORLANDO
Milwaukee 3 (221.5) WASHINGTON
San Antonio 5 1/2 (212) OKLAHOMA CITY
GOLDEN ST 13 (221.5) Houston
LA CLIPPERS 5 (224) Charlotte
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Vegas Even-1/2 (6) DETROIT
CHICAGO Pick'em (5.5) Nashville
St. Louis 1/2-1 (5.5) ANAHEIM
MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Islanders
VANCOUVER Even-1/2 (5.5) Dallas
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
D.C. United +135
TORONTO FC +180
Draw +275
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Atlanta United -130
FC CINCINNATI +310
Draw +310
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Chicago +475
COLUMBUS -210
Draw +410
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
New York Red Bulls +225
NASHVILLE SC +155
Draw +185
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
Orlando City SC +260
MONTREAL +105
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Inter Miami +775
NEW ENGLAND -300
Draw +440
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Philadelphia +400
NEW YORK CITY FC -140
Draw +275
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Minnesota United +280
LA GALAXY -110
Draw +280
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
FC Dallas +225
SAN JOSE +105
Draw +290
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles FC +210
COLORADO +120
Draw +265
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Real Salt Lake +335
KANSAS CITY -145
Draw +335
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Seattle +150
VANCOUVER +180
Draw +240
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Austin +365
PORTLAND -150
Draw +320
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Cruz Azul +125
UNAM PUMAS +250
Draw +210
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
Atletico San Luis +390
SANTOS LAGUNA -145
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC